What is Deadpool 3’s “mind-blowing” post-credits scene? 5 dumb ideas just stupid enough to work

A Marvel scooper and Rob Liefeld have promised that Deadpool 3’s post-credits scene will be “mind-blowing,” but what could it possibly be?

Ever since Tony Stark put on his shiny trousers back in 2008, Marvel movies have been synonymous with post-credits scenes. These small snippets have done everything from furthering the overarching plot to introducing new characters and just teasing the audience (patience!).

As a result, there’s always a degree of anticipation around them, and the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3 is no different. Indeed, the rumor mill is in overdrive at the moment because scooper My Time To Shine has promised that Wade Wilson’s first MCU film ends on a “mind-blowing” moment.

Usually, you could dismiss this as an attempt at farming internet points (collect enough, and you win a stuffed animal), but it’s been backed up by Deadpool creator and noted podophobe Rob Liefeld, who responded to the post with a “He ain’t lying to you.” So what could possibly happen in Deadpool & Wolverine’s final moments that’s so exciting it’s got Liefeld responding to internet rumor mongers?

Well, the honest answer is we don’t know. Still, not knowing anything doesn’t stop scoopers from making stuff up, so why should we be any different? With that in mind, here are five possible post-credits scenes that might deliver on Liefeld and My Time To Shine’s promise.

To me, my X-Men!

20th Century Studios

The dullest answer — and I swear to god, if this is it, I’ll scream — is that we get some more X-Men cameos. Honestly, I’m over Marvel wheeling out actors from the old X-Men movies I saw as a kid for us to gawk at. I wasn’t impressed by CGI Beast looking at a clipboard, and I’m not gonna be impressed by a two-minute appearance of James Marsden in red Oakleys.

If they can make it matter to the grander narrative of the Multiverse Saga, maybe teasing some Secret Wars stuff, I’ll be less annoyed, but this isn’t mind-blowing. It’s just Marvel’s standard bread and butter… unless they bring back Alan Cummings as Nightcrawler. That would make me clap.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

Marvel Comics

One step up from bringing back some old X-Men would be getting an MCU character out of the back of the closet. Sure, it’s still pretty dull, but there’s the opportunity to tell some interesting stories if they do it right. Take Steve Rogers, for example. In the comics, he has some history with Logan and Deadpool, and fans of Brian Posehn and Gerry Duggan’s celebrated Deadpool run will likely remember The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, a fantastic story dealing with the trio’s ties to the Weapon X program.

If Feige and the bigwigs at Disney somehow convinced Chris Evans to return as Cap (maybe with a garbage truck full of dollar, dollar bills, y’all!) with the promise of adapting this seminal story, I wouldn’t just stand up and clap, I’d spend about 30 mins after the movie boring all of my comic illiterate friends about the importance of this story and how Marvel is back!

It’s Morbin’ time

Sony Pictures

Ryan Reynolds loves two things: money… wait no. Ryan Reynolds loves three things: money, making fans happy, and joking around. What better way to ensure that Deadpool 3 is a hit than bringing back the character that made morbillions at the box office? I’m talking, of course, about the one and only Dr Michael Morbius.

Yes, what if at the end of Deadpool 3, the Merc’ with a Mouth somehow finds himself in a strange new universe (it probably has something to do with Spider-Man, I think) and meets up with Morbius? It may take Wade some time to figure this new place out, but I think a bunch of guys like him and Morbius could team up and do some good. It would definitely be intriguing. In all seriousness, I could see this one happening. It’s well within Deadpool’s wheelhouse as a meta-gag, and it could, in theory, set up some Secret Wars multiverse nonsense.

The One Above All

Gage Skidmore

An appearance by Morbius would be wild, but now we’re going really off-piste. There’s been plenty of talk in the Deadpool 3 trailers about what Kevin Feige will allow and won’t allow. What if the post-credits scene finally gives Special K (I think he’ll love that nickname) his time to shine by finally bringing him into the film as the ultimate cameo? It’s just crazy enough to work.

If it’s done, though, it’s only fair that he be portrayed as the most powerful being in the Multiverse, the One Above All, the being who created everything. Yes, it’s a deep-cut reference for comic fans, but let’s be honest: we got Pip the Troll in The Eternals movie, and he was hardly someone people were clamoring for.

As a bonus, this could be how the MCU finally introduces mutants to their world. Maybe the One Above All just waves his hand and says mutants have always been part of the MCU. It’s just that every time a supervillain attacked, they were visiting their girlfriend in Canada. Is that a lazy way to introduce the X-Men? Yes. Funny, though.

Avengers cocaine party

The Deadpool 3 trailer made it clear that Feige has one rule: no, cocaine. Well, telling Reynolds not to do something is like a red rag to a bull, so why not end things with some of the Avengers assembling to do bumps of Columbian marching powder with Wade and Logan?

It could even be a marketing opportunity. Disney could sell sherbet to kids with Wade’s face on the packaging, or maybe there could be a Spider-Man playset where he hoovers up lines of nose candy like a Hungry Hungry Hippo gobbling down plastic pellets. If you’re reading this Disney, I’ve got more ideas…

