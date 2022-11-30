Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman explains why he came out of retirement as Wolverine

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Hugh Jackman says he was ready to stay retired from the role of Wolverine, but then changed his mind to return in Deadpool 3.

Ever since the surprise reveal that Hugh Jackman would be returning for Deadpool 3 as Wolverine, theories have run amok as to why Jackman decided to return.

The actor previously stated that it was his intention for the 2017 film Logan to be the final send off for the character, which is why his return in Deadpool‘s first MCU outing came as such a shock.

In a recent interview, however, Jackman revealed what the reason was for him unsheathing his three blades.

Jackman reveals why he changed his mind for Deadpool 3

In a recent interview with Deadline, Jackman revealed what happened between Logan and his return for Deadpool 3.

“Well, I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, ‘Uh-oh.'”

Jackman explained that, when he originally announced that he was done playing Wolverine, he really meant it. He also cleared the air of any misconceptions that his good friend and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds hounded him into returning to the role.

Hugh Jackman makes his return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.

Instead, from the sounds of this interview, it came down to timing, with the first Deadpool movie releasing in 2016, right before Logan was set to begin filming.

From all accounts, it seems that Jackman is excited to come out of retirement and play in the newly-opened Marvel multiverse with his friend.

While it might seem like a cop out for Jackman to return, it wasn’t about doing a favor for his friend or Disney. Instead, as Jackman said “somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing.”