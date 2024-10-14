Venom 3 director confirms Knull will return amid Spider-Man 4 rumors

Knull will debut in Venom 3, but that won’t be the last we’ll see of him in the Marvel universe. According to the director, “God is coming,” and there’s a chance he’ll appear in Spider-Man 4.

Venom 3 is officially Tom Hardy’s Last Dance as Eddie Brock. While he’ll face off against Toxin and other symbiotes that crash down on Earth, we’ll also meet one of Marvel’s biggest bads: Knull, the god of darkness and the father of the symbiotes.

Little has been confirmed about how the threequel will handle the villain (Andy Serkis is rumored to be playing Knull), but there’s been a prevailing suspicion since his brief reveal: he’ll appear in the movie, but he won’t be the main threat, and he’ll show up somewhere else down the line. Perhaps… Spider-Man 4?

Sony Pictures

Kelly Marcel, Venom 3’s director and co-writer, didn’t confirm if Knull will appear in the next Spider-Man movie. However, she told IGN that it’s “just the beginning” for him.

“We’re in spoiler territory now and we hope some of the fun of watching this movie is not knowing what will happen, but trust me, we know full well how important Knull is to the fans, so just as we laid a foundation for Venom, we hope we are doing the same for Knull,” she explained.

“The King in Black is way too powerful for ‘one and done’. This film introduces Knull, but it just touches the beginnings of his story. Marvel’s greatest film villains are developed over time.

“Here, Knull is the threat lurking behind the danger that tests the absolute limits of Eddie and Venom’s partnership — but it’s their relationship that remains the heart of this story.”

One thing is certain: Eddie and Venom’s story ends here, but Knull’s journey has just started.

“As the fans know there are many, many more symbiote stories – the universe is wide and rich, and one movie could never do justice to Knull. Beyond this trilogy, there are more stories to explore – God is coming.”

So, how does this relate to Spider-Man 4? Well, it’s been widely speculated that Tom Holland’s next solo MCU outing will involve symbiotes in some way – specifically, there’s a chance he could get the black suit.

According to Cryptic HD QUALITY, its title is King in Black, which would be a nod to the symbiote suit and Knull, given the King in Black is one of his nicknames.

In a Discord Q&A earlier this month, The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez was asked if Hardy will appear in Spider-Man 4. “TBD,” they replied.

They also claimed there’ll be “more symbiotes” and added: “As I understand it, Tom will get the symbiote suit in the next few years and may keep it for the next couple of Spidey films.”

