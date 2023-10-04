Is Kang The Conqueror human? Marvel villain explained

Kang The Conquerer possesses a different skill set than many other Marvel heroes or supervillains. Here, we look at whether Kang is human and what that would mean for his future.

Kang The Conqueror – a name that rings with dread in the Marvel universe. This master of time travel is renowned for his conquests across different eras, and he’s gearing up to make an entrance in Loki Season 2 on Disney+.

Despite his majestic time-bending prowess, Kang has found himself at odds with heavyweights like The Fantastic Four and The Avengers.

But what sets him apart from the rest? Unlike many other supervillains readers and viewers have met over the years, Kang comes with a mix of formidable strengths and unexpected vulnerabilities.

Is Kang The Conquerer human?

Yes, Kang The Conquerer – one of the most destructive villains on Marvel’s timeline – is a human. His name was Nathaniel Richards, a human born in the 31st century.

Being a human in a world of gods, mutants, and cosmic entities gives Kang a unique position. It means that while he possesses advanced technology from various timelines, he lacks inherent superhuman abilities.

What are his weaknesses as a human?

Kang’s human biology renders Kang The Conquerer susceptible to aging, disease, and physical harm.

Without his body armor and tech, he doesn’t have a healing factor like Wolverine or the invulnerability of Thor. This vulnerability forces Kang to rely more on strategy, manipulation, and his vast knowledge of time and space to get by.

However, The Conquerer’s humanity is a double-edged sword. It allows him to manipulate and understand other humans in a way purely supernatural beings might not be able to. His ambitions, fears, and even moments of compassion arise from his nature, making him a multi-dimensional character.

Kang’s return to the limelight means that the stakes are higher than ever. In Loki Season 2, those new to Kang’s brand of menace will discover why this time-traveling conqueror is touted as one of the most formidable foes in the Marvel Universe.

With his humanity as his secret weapon, the spectacle promises to be both intriguing and explosive – if the comics are anything to go off.