Conan O’Brien goes berserk in legendary Hot Ones episode

Spice has nothing on Conan O’Brien as he gave a memorable episode on Hot Ones that was spicy, dramatic, and a bit crazy.

First We Feast’s Hot Ones is known for putting celebrities to the ultimate test. Can they handle the hottest hot sauces created, all the while being interviewed? There have been some greats like Shaq and Idris Elba, but Conan O’Brien has taken the cake on Hot Ones.

In a recent episode of Hot Ones for First We Feast on YouTube, the Emmy-winning host warned he’s Irish and, therefore has never seen a spice. But he proved that he’s no stranger to taking on some danger and theatrics like his talk show.

The first few chicken wings were no problem and even had a “doctor” on standby. Halfway through, Conan took matters into his own hands with the 124,000 Scoville Level hot sauce, La Pimenterie’s The Forbidden Fruit.

Conan went hog wild and doused his chicken wing in the hot sauce, and that’s when things got crazy. While seemingly okay with the burn, he did the same with the Beyond Insanity hot sauce. Not even host Sean Evans does this level of hot sauce dousing during his show. At one point, Conan threw caution to the wind and drank directly from the bottle.

When it came to Monolocos’s Matasanos hot sauce, Evans warned him not to but joined in anyway. But this is when Conan went berserk rubbing the hot sauce all over his hands and rubbing his nipples while screaming.

The Hot Ones hot sauce was the final gem, but not easy to stomach watching. Conan’s face was covered in hot sauce, spit, and remnants of chicken wings. Not to mention promoting his new show with milk running down his chin.

First We Feast’s Hot Ones is available on YouTube, and you can catch some new series to stream this month.

