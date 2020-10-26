 Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 release date and trailer revealed - Dexerto
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 release date and trailer revealed

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:45

by Daniel Megarry
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4
Netflix

Netflix

Netflix have announced the release date for Season 4 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and it looks set to close out the year with a bang.

Spooky drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows the story of half-human half-witch Sabrina Spellman, and remains faithful to the 2014 Archie Comics series of the same name.

Inspired by the 1990s teen sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the Archie comics series is far darker than the 90s show, perfect for a spooky twist on the well-loved series.

Despite its popularity, it was recently announced that the upcoming Part 4 will be the final installment in the Netflix series. It’s not all bad news though, as it looks as though fans have got plenty of action in store for them if this new teaser trailer is anything to go by.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 trailer released

Season 4 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will consist of eight one-hour episodes. These will primarily focus on the battle between Sabrina and the Eldritch Terrors, unleashed by Faustus Blackwood.

Together with the help of the coven, Sabrina must fight each threat – including The Weird, The Returned, and The Darkness – one-by-one. She will then have to face The Void, which is described as the “End of All Things”.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Sisters
Netflix
Hilda and Zelda Spellman will return in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4

It’s also promised that, as the witches wage war in the ultimate battle, Nick will “slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart” – although it’s teased that he may be too late.

When does Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 premiere?

Along with the teaser trailer, Netflix has also announced that Season 4 will drop in its entirety on December 31 2020. We don’t know about you, but we know what we’ll be watching on New Year’s Eve…

If you just can’t wait for December 31 to get your next spooky fix on Netflix, you can find five of the best scary movies and TV series on the streaming service here – perfect for Halloween.

American Horror Story fans think they’ve discovered the Season 10 theme

Published: 26/Oct/2020 15:54

by Daniel Megarry
American Horror Story season 10 theme urban legends
FX

American Horror Story

American Horror Story Season 10 may be delving into the world of urban legends and cryptids, if this plausible fan theory is to be believed.

Ryan Murphy’s popular horror anthology series has gained a legion of loyal followers around the world. Each season focuses on a different twisted scenario; from haunted houses to traveling freak shows, and even the literal end of the world.

Every year, fans make it their mission to figure out what horrific theme the next season will take on. This year is no different, with a number of rumors currently floating around. Popular suggestions include mermaids/sirens, a ghost ship, or a long-overdue aliens storyline.

Emma Roberts in American Horror Story 1984
FX
Could Season 10 of American Horror Story focus on urban legends?

Those all sound like great themes to explore, but eagle-eyed fans over on Reddit may have unearthed some clues that suggest the possible theme of Season 10. These clues show that the theme could possibly be urban legends (or cryptids) such as the Loch Ness Monster, Bigfoot, and the Chupacabra.

While promoting the most recent season, American Horror Story: 1984, the show’s co-creator Ryan Murphy teased that the eighth episode would include a “big clue” about the theme of Season 10, something that’s become a staple of the show.

There was a “big clue” about Season 10 in AHS: 1984

While there were a few things that could’ve been the ‘clue’ in question, fans have latched onto one line in particular.

Spoken by a fictional reporter for the National Enquirer who appeared in the episode, fans think that one sentence in particular is their clue to Season 10: “Back in the 70s, all anyone cared about was Bigfoot, aliens, the Loch Ness Monster, all that Leonard Nimoy In Search Of sh*t.”

What do you guys think? from AmericanHorrorStory

Later in that same episode, serial killer Mr Jingles was dragged into the lake at Camp Redwood by a mysterious swamp monster, who was never explained or heard from again. Could this be another hint at an urban legends theme, ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’-style?

Urban legends certainly sound like a plausible area of interest for the show to tackle. American Horror Story thrives on exploring the unknown and macabre while keeping one foot in the real world, and fans had been hoping for a cryptids season long before these clues appeared.

This theory also seems to be backed up by a recent photo shared on Instagram by Ryan Murphy, which he confirmed was a clue for Season 10. The image depicted a mouth full of razor-sharp teeth, which suggests there’ll be some kind of creature involved. Sounds like a fit to us.

When is American Horror Story Season 10 out?

Mallory in American Horror Story Cult
FX
American Horror Story Season 10 has been delayed until 2021

As a result of the ongoing global health crisis, 2020 is the first year in a decade that hasn’t been blessed with a new season of American Horror Story, and it’s fair to say that spooky season feels pretty empty without it.

Fortunately, creator Ryan has confirmed that production on Season 10 is scheduled to start in October, so it should air next year. And there’s even more good news – last year’s acclaimed season, American Horror Story: 1984, will be coming to Netflix very soon.