Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 release date and trailer revealed - Dexerto

Netflix have announced the release date for Season 4 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and it looks set to close out the year with a bang.

Spooky drama Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows the story of half-human half-witch Sabrina Spellman, and remains faithful to the 2014 Archie Comics series of the same name.

Inspired by the 1990s teen sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the Archie comics series is far darker than the 90s show, perfect for a spooky twist on the well-loved series.

Despite its popularity, it was recently announced that the upcoming Part 4 will be the final installment in the Netflix series. It’s not all bad news though, as it looks as though fans have got plenty of action in store for them if this new teaser trailer is anything to go by.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 trailer released

Season 4 of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will consist of eight one-hour episodes. These will primarily focus on the battle between Sabrina and the Eldritch Terrors, unleashed by Faustus Blackwood.

Together with the help of the coven, Sabrina must fight each threat – including The Weird, The Returned, and The Darkness – one-by-one. She will then have to face The Void, which is described as the “End of All Things”.

It’s also promised that, as the witches wage war in the ultimate battle, Nick will “slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart” – although it’s teased that he may be too late.

When does Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 premiere?

Along with the teaser trailer, Netflix has also announced that Season 4 will drop in its entirety on December 31 2020. We don’t know about you, but we know what we’ll be watching on New Year’s Eve…

