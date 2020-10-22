Cosplayer celebrates Halloween as Pennywise with horrifying female twist - Dexerto

As Halloween draws closer, cosplayers are getting into the spirit by dressing up as some of the classic horror characters from history and Pennywise from Stephen King’s It is perfect for the occasion.

Cosplayer Bloodraven decided to show off her take on the demonic clown in a series of images taken at a photoshoot.

If you didn’t know better, the cosplay would look like it was ripped right from the movie considering how impressive it is.

All of the iconic character’s facial traits are present with some minor adjustments to fit Bloodraven’s female figure.

"𝙵𝚘𝚛 𝟸𝟽 𝚢𝚎𝚊𝚛𝚜, 𝙸'𝚟𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚢𝚘𝚞. 𝙸'𝚟𝚎 𝚌𝚛𝚊𝚟𝚎𝚍 𝚢𝚘𝚞. 𝙸 𝚖𝚒𝚜𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚢𝚘𝚞." 🎈

—

I’m excited to share these photos of my Pennywise with you guys ♥️ @Rudyphototaker killed this set.

Costume by me, photos by @Rudyphototaker of course!

The red nose and lines over the mouth to the cheekbones remain intact, but instead of a nasty hairdo, Bloodraven decided her take would be more feminine.

To pull this off, she added some bows in her hair while still matching the villain’s bright orange style.

Moving onto her attire, the dress remains consistent with some minor tweaks to make it her own. There’s a bit more pink to the ensemble that make it stand out.

Overall, it’s a frightening take on Pennywise and a compelling case that the character could be female in a future reboot.

Aside from the clown, Bloodraven has also cosplayed as many characters from anime, movies, games and more.

Her works include Midnight from My Hero Academia, Mary Saotome from Kakegurui, Death Note’s Misa Amane, and Overwatch’s DPS hero Ashe to name a few.

With so much variety to her cosplays, there’s no telling who Bloodraven will transform into next or if she has any more fun cosplays up her sleeve in time for Halloween.

We can’t wait to see what she decides to do next.