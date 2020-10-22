 Cosplayer celebrates Halloween as Pennywise with horrifying female twist - Dexerto
Cosplay

Cosplayer celebrates Halloween as Pennywise with horrifying female twist

Published: 23/Oct/2020 0:20

by Michael Gwilliam
Cosplayer as Pennywise from It
Instagram/blood.raven/Warner Bros

As Halloween draws closer, cosplayers are getting into the spirit by dressing up as some of the classic horror characters from history and Pennywise from Stephen King’s It is perfect for the occasion.

Cosplayer Bloodraven decided to show off her take on the demonic clown in a series of images taken at a photoshoot.

If you didn’t know better, the cosplay would look like it was ripped right from the movie considering how impressive it is.

All of the iconic character’s facial traits are present with some minor adjustments to fit Bloodraven’s female figure.

The red nose and lines over the mouth to the cheekbones remain intact, but instead of a nasty hairdo, Bloodraven decided her take would be more feminine.

To pull this off, she added some bows in her hair while still matching the villain’s bright orange style.

Moving onto her attire, the dress remains consistent with some minor tweaks to make it her own. There’s a bit more pink to the ensemble that make it stand out.

Overall, it’s a frightening take on Pennywise and a compelling case that the character could be female in a future reboot.

Aside from the clown, Bloodraven has also cosplayed as many characters from anime, movies, games and more.

Her works include Midnight from My Hero Academia, Mary Saotome from Kakegurui, Death Note’s Misa Amane, and Overwatch’s DPS hero Ashe to name a few.

With so much variety to her cosplays, there’s no telling who Bloodraven will transform into next or if she has any more fun cosplays up her sleeve in time for Halloween.

We can’t wait to see what she decides to do next.

The Witcher Cosplayer makes magic as enchanting Yennefer

Published: 22/Oct/2020 11:50

by Georgina Smith
Cosplayer DariaSol next to Yennefer from The Witcher
Reddit: DariaSol / CD Projekt Red

A remarkable cosplayer has flexed her sharp costume skills with a meticulous recreation of Yennefer from The Witcher 3, looking every bit the part of the powerful sorceress.

The Witcher experienced a sweeping success as a game, particularly its most recent third installment, thanks to its rich medieval-inspired world-building, fantasy elements, and complex character relationships.

The TV adaptation that was released on Netflix in 2019 scooped up a new wave of fans who, despite not having played the game previously, fell in love with the world it portrayed, leading the show to go on and trump huge names like The Mandalorian in terms of demand.

Yennefer is one of the story’s main female protagonists. A cold character with a dark past, she captivated fans with her enchanting aesthetic, as well as her complexity of character.

Jason Momoa and Henry Cavil pose in Netflix promo image
prideofgypsies (Instagram)
The franchise soared in popularity after the release of the third game, and then the Netflix series took it to another level.

Thanks to the intricacy of the outfits featured in both the game and the show, it remains a rather difficult feat to pull off an accurate cosplay, but DariaSol managed to recreate Yennefer down to the fine details, in a beautifully atmospheric shot.

Her hair is impossibly voluminous, matching Yennefer’s thick black curls that cascade down her shoulders and back. Also, an exact replica is her thick black choker-necklace with a circular medallion that sits between her collarbones.

[Self] Yennefer of Vengerberg by DariaSol from r/cosplay

DariaSol has opted for a beautiful off the shoulder look, a bardot black blouse with the arms wrapped in an intricate ribbon, overlaid with a black corset. This is paired with leather gloves that she is putting on in the photograph.

She sports what appear to be thigh-high boots and socks, with a small gap between that and some shorts. This has then been covered with a skirt that has a wide slit in the side, giving the outfit that extra dimension.

Dario Sol looks like she could drop right into The Witcher universe, her Yennefer recreation looking just as enchanting as her in-game and in-series counterparts.