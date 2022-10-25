Chainsaw Man may have single-handedly overloaded Crunchyroll servers

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

Chainsaw Man’s anime adaptation has been hyped up like no other, hitting a meteoric level of popularity. So much so that the release of Chainsaw Man episode 3 may have disrupted anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

This anime season has been chock full of big releases. Between the revival of Bleach, as well as the continuation of shows like My Hero Academia and Spy X Family, anime fans have a ton of shows to watch.

It says a lot that Chainsaw Man stands head and shoulders above all of them in popularity. The manga and show have been a massive hit domestically in Japan, as well as with the international community.

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed by Crunchyroll as the exact reason, many issues with users logging into and using the streaming site were reported just as Chainsaw Man episode 3 was released.

Chainsaw Man may have overloaded Crunchyroll’s servers

Chainsaw Man’s release date isn’t exactly prime time. New episodes are released on Tuesdays, a day that doesn’t coincide with the simulcast date for any other popular shows on the platform this season.

Yet, right around the release of Chainsaw Man episode 3 on October 25, 2022, Crunchyroll started experiencing some issues with their streaming service.

While this could have been a maintenance for the streaming service or a coincidentally timed internal issue, it’s hard not to speculate that Chainsaw Man may have been the reason for the interruption.

Those who were having issues watching the new episode of the hit show took to twitter and noticed the tweet from Crunchyroll acknowledging that some users were having problems when trying to access the streaming service.

Even AXE (yes, the bodyspray AXE) got in on the fun. Fortunately for fans who want to watch the show ASAP, Crunchyroll seem to have quickly fixed the problem.