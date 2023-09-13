Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast all back for new series – but there’s a catch

Are you slaying tonight? The memes might have been making the rounds again, but the cult TV show Buffy the Vampire Slayer has been off our screens for a while.

However, new hope is on the horizon after plans for an official Buffy reboot were squashed by key cast members, including Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Plans have firmly been put in place for the key cast members to reunite – only it doesn’t quite look like what fans might have been expecting. Since Buffy the Vampire Slayer came to an end in 2003, there has been plenty of speculation on whether a fully realized reunion would ever actually happen.

It could also come as a surprise that the star of the latest Buffy project isn’t actually Buffy at all, much like the Angel spin-off series that aired in 1999.

The new series of Buffy the Vampire Slayer isn’t quite as expected

After a tried and failed TV reboot, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast is officially making a comeback – only in the form of a spin-off audio series.

Instead of following Buffy, Audible original drama Slayers picks up the perspective of Spike, following him 20 years after the TV show.

In the original series, Spike was somewhere between villain and anti-hero, maintaining a close relationship with Buffy despite being a vampire.

Though Gellar isn’t stated in the official cast list, plenty of other fan favorites are set to lend their voices, including James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, and Emma Caulfield.

Newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes is also set to star alongside James Charles Leary and Danny Strong.

Revealed exclusively by EW, Marsters said “I’m ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion, and mischief.

“I’m excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling.”

According to the report, Slayers follows Spike as he goes back undercover in Los Angeles, quickly getting his cover compromised by a 16-year-old. Finding himself back on babysitting duties, he comes across the parallel reality where Buffy and Cordelia once reigned supreme.

Slayers will be available on Audible on October 12.

