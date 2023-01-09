Who does Sarah Michelle Gellar play in Wolf Pack? Character Kristin Ramsey explained

Sarah Michelle Gellar makes her return to TV horror with Wolf Pack. But who does the former Buffy star play, and how does her character fit into the show’s story?

Sarah Michelle Gellar became a household name playing Buffy the Vampire across seven seasons of the hugely popular and influential TV series.

She’s also appeared in a bunch of horror movies, including Scream 2, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Grudge, and of course, a pair of Scooby-Doos.

But Wolf Pack sees her making a return to small-screen horror – as both star and executive producer – in a series about werewolves battling teens in a Californian town. Here’s everything we know about her character in the show.

Who does Sarah Michelle Gellar play in Wolf Pack?

Sarah Michelle Gellar plays a character called Kristin Ramsey in Wolf Pack.

The show concerns a wildfire awakening a terrifying supernatural horror, and according to Variety, this is how Gellar’s character fits into the plot…

Kristin Ramsey is “a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles.”

Similarities between Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Wolf Pack

Paramount+ Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsey in Wolf Pack.

The fact that Wolf Pack revolves around a group of teens tackling supernatural horror isn’t the only similarity the series has with Buffy the Vampire Slayer. When discussing how showrunner Jeff Daniel convinced her to accept the role at a TCA Panel (as reported by TV Line), Gellar says that metaphor played a big role.

“One of the beauties of Buffy was the sort of metaphorical aspect of it,” Gellar explains. “We were using monsters, these real monsters with the metaphors for the horror of high school. For me, that’s what made the show so important, and why it still stands the test of time.

“When I spoke with Jeff, and we spoke about the issues that he wanted to speak about, mainly anxiety and depression among children, specifically having a lot to do with their use of devices, and sort of the lack of connectivity that the youth has today. It is something that I think about all the time. It is so prominent.”

With forest fires triggering trouble in the series, Gellar adds that the environmental aspect also appealed, the show exploring “what we are doing to our environment, and using this as an in to speak about these bigger subjects.”

Wolf Pack debuts on Paramount+ next week, and you can read everything we know about the series here.