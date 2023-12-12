Born in Synanon: The disturbing true story behind cult documentary

Born in Synanon is a new documentary on Paramount Plus about what was once described as one of “the most dangerous and violent cults America had ever seen,” and one woman’s quest to understand the movement she was born into – this is the true story behind the series.

Typically speaking, the word “cult” refers to a relatively small group of people who demonstrate unwavering dedication to a set of beliefs and practices set out by a magnetic, self-appointed leader. Archetypes include Jim Jones and the Peoples Temple, Marshall Herff Applewhite and Heaven’s Gate, and, more recently, NXIVM led by Keith Raniere.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While you might assume the world would learn from past mistakes, the complex psychology behind both the influence of cult leaders and the people who follow them continues to see the birth of new groups, many of which have been the subject of recent documentaries such as Love Has Won and Escaping Twin Flames.

One that dates back even before Charles Manson and Jonestown is Synanon, which much like other cults, started out with seemingly pure intentions, only to descend into violence and infamy under its leader Charles E. “Chuck” Dederich. Here’s what you need to know about the group, as well as the new docu-series Born in Synanon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Born in Synanon: What is Synanon?

Synanon, originally known as Tender Loving Care, was founded in 1958 by Chuck Dederich as a revolutionary drug rehabilitation program. But it later morphed into a controversial and eventually discredited commune, one that descended into violence, control, and legal battles.

Dederich, a charismatic leader and a recovering alcoholic himself, started Synanon in Santa Monica, California. Its initial mission aimed to offer a solution to the rampant problem of drug addiction. Dederich’s approach was unorthodox, emphasizing a community-based, therapeutic living environment where people could be rehabilitated through peer pressure, honesty in communication, and self-improvement, rather than through medical intervention.

Article continues after ad

The early years of Synanon were marked by a sense of optimism and innovation, with many believing that Dederich coined the saying: “Today is the first day of the rest of your life.” It attracted not only drug addicts but also academics, celebrities, and those seeking alternative lifestyles.

Article continues after ad

Paramount+ Chuck Dederich, the founder of Synanon

The community’s core practice, known as “the Game,” was a form of group therapy where members could confront each other about their failures and shortcomings in a brutally honest, often confrontational manner. This method gained both acclaim and criticism for its intensity and effectiveness.

Article continues after ad

However, by the 1970s, Synanon began a drastic transformation. Dederich’s leadership took on an authoritarian disposition, and the community started to resemble a cult more than a rehabilitation center. Members were encouraged, then later required, to sever ties with the outside world. The organization also mandated vasectomies for men and abortions for women, reflecting Dederich’s growing control over members’ personal lives.

Article continues after ad

As stated by Paramount Plus: “The community’s leaders embarked on a relentless descent into extremism, forging a path characterized by unparalleled control. They mandated uniforms, shaved members’ heads, required vasectomies and even ordered the changing of partners to break up marriages – all while acquiring a large cache of weapons and training a military-like cadre.

Article continues after ad

“Tensions escalated within the community as its members increasingly became isolated from the law and order of the outside world, which created a crack in the utopian armor driven by the vision of its charismatic founder Chuck Dederich.”

Key events in Synanon’s history underscore its descent. In 1978, the group was involved in a notorious incident where a rattlesnake was placed in the mailbox of Paul Morantz, an attorney who was suing Synanon on behalf of a former detainee. This act of violence was a turning point, bringing intense scrutiny and legal challenges to the organization. In 1980, Dederich and two other Synanon executives pleaded no contest to charges related to the Morantz incident, and he was sentenced to five years probation and handed a fine.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Paramount+ The rattlesnake incident led to legal consequences

Financial mismanagement and allegations of abuse within the community further hastened Synanon’s decline. The IRS revoked its tax-exempt status in 1982, declaring that Synanon was no longer a charitable organization but a for-profit entity. Legal battles drained its resources, and the negative publicity eroded its support base.

By the late 1980s, Synanon’s utopian vision had crumbled. It faced numerous lawsuits, dwindling membership, and an increasingly tarnished public image. Dederich, once the charismatic leader, had become an isolated and controversial figure. Though his former alcoholism was the launchpad of Synanon, it’s widely reported that he picked up the bottle once more before his death in 1997, age 83.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Today, Synanon exists only in the annals of history. Its properties have been sold, and its once-thriving communities are disbanded. Yet, its legacy is complex. While it is often remembered for its later years of controversy and violence, Synanon also made significant contributions to the field of drug rehabilitation. Its emphasis on community and peer support influenced later approaches to addiction treatment.

But ultimately, the story of Synanon serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of authoritarian leadership and the fine line between utopian community and tyrannical cult. The lessons from Synanon’s rise and fall continue to resonate in discussions about alternative communities and the treatment of addiction.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What is Born in Synanon about?

While the new four-part Paramount Plus documentary series Born in Synanon is about the aforementioned cult, it tells the story from the perspective of Cassidy Arkin, who was born into Synanon, as she attempts to uncover the truth about the group.

As per the description: “Cassidy Arkin was born into Synanon. Her earliest memories are of a happy place with extended family, a portrait that stands in stark contrast to the abusive hierarchical society into which it evolved and that her peers vividly recall.

Article continues after ad

“What began as a successful drug-and-alcohol treatment program would become a fully established, racially inclusive utopian community. But in 1974, the year Cassidy was born, the community’s leaders embarked on a relentless descent into extremism, forging a path characterized by unparalleled control.”

Article continues after ad

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir, the docu-series sees Cassidy and her mother Sandra Rogers-Hare on “a quest to understand the nature of Synanon – both the good and the bad. They reconnect with former members and share deeply personal experiences, revealing a vast trove of never-before-seen archival footage. The truth is shocking, leaving Cassidy unprepared for the startling discoveries that she soon would uncover.”

Article continues after ad

Born in Synanon premiered on Paramount Plus on December 12. You can check out more of our documentaries coverage below:

Great Photo, Lovely Life explained | Love Has Won’s “3D” hospital | How did John Gotti die? | Who Killed Jill Dando? | Where is Gypsy Rose Blanchard now? | Russell Brand most shocking moments | Scouts Honor | The Lucie Blackman Case | The Isabella Nardoni Case | Where is Natalia Grace? | Who are the Duggars? | Victim/Suspect explained | Missing Dead or Alive explained | The Playing Card Killer | Take Care of Maya | HBO’s Burden of Proof explained | How to watch David Fuller: Monster in the Morgue | How to watch Hart family murders documentary | The Deepest Breath | True story of Last Call

Article continues after ad