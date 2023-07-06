Smallville star Alison Mack released early from prison

Smallville actress Alison Mack – who was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the Nxivm sex cult – has been released early for good behavior.

Alison Mack found fame playing Chloe Sullivan in Superman series Smallville, which launched in 2001, revolved around the school years of Clark Kent, and ran for the best part of a decade.

More recently however, Mack joined Keith Raniere’s “Nxvim” sex cult, where she helped recruit women from the entertainment industry.

Article continues after ad

Mack was ultimately arrested for her role in the operation, plead guilty to charges of racketeering and conspiracy, and was charged with three years in prison.

Smallville star released early from prison

Alison Mack served two of those three years in prison, and was released this week for good behavior, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, as reported by People.

The magazine states that she achieved early release via the First Step Act, through which inmates can earn “good conduct” credit while serving their time.

Article continues after ad

Mack could have spent up to 40 years behind bars for her crimes, but received a lower sentence because she “provided substantial assistance to the government” in helping to prosecute her co-defendants. Raniere was ultimately sentenced to 120 years behind bars.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What Alison Mack said about her crimes at the time

Before her sentencing in 2021, Alison Mack released a statement addressing Nxivm’s victims, and apologising for her actions, stating: “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry.”

Article continues after ad

She went onto write: “I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had. I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life.”

Mack continued: “I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I’m sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly.”