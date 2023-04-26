Black Mirror Season 6 drops first bonkers, creepy trailer

We’ve been wondering, we’ve been waiting – and now, Netflix has shared the first trailer and release window for Black Mirror Season 6.

A prime minister being forced to have sex with a pig, an Uber rating approach to everyday society, a demented Star Trek-esque world created by an abuser, a dating app that gives every relationship an expiration date, and a killer video game – that’s Black Mirror, baby.

Charlie Brooker’s award-winning series began its life on Channel 4 before moving to Netflix for its third season onwards. While the premise of each episode is different, the overarching themes remain the same: we will all be undone by the cutting-edge technology of the future.

It’s been four years since the fifth season, but Black Mirror is finally back – and the first trailer for Season 6 is here.

Black Mirror Season 6 release window and trailer announced

Black Mirror Season 6 will premiere on Netflix in June 2023. Check out the first trailer below:

There’s a lot to take in: Aaron Paul seemingly alone aboard a huge spaceship, a haunting cover of ‘I Don’t Want To Set The World On Fire’, Rob Delaney saying “Wowza”, a woman engulfed by flames, and the eye-twitching sound of dial-up internet.

Brooker, the show’s writer, creator, and executive producer, told Tudum: “I’ve always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can’t be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself.

“Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect.

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”

The all-star cast includes Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, David Shields, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, and Zazie Beetz.

“I can’t wait for people to binge their way through it all and hope they enjoy it — especially the bits they shouldn’t,” Brooker added.

Black Mirror Season 6 will hit Netflix in June 2023. Find out more about the sixth season here.