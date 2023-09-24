Barbie post-credits scene features Ryan Gosling singing Cyndi Lauper

Barbie’s IMAX re-release features several post-credits scenes, one of which showcases Ryan Gosling singing Cyndi Lauper.

Barbie, Greta Gerwig’s pink dream come to life, is still going strong with fans just over two months after its original release.

The movie — starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling — follows Barbie and Ken as they learn what it means to live outside of just being dolls.

The film just received a re-release in IMAX theaters with several post-credits scenes. And one of them features Gosling singing a rendition of an iconic Cyndi Lauper song.

Article continues after ad

Gosling repurposes Cyndi Lauper song in Barbie post-credits scene

For those who haven’t seen Barbie, the movie dives into the Kens’ life motivations. The plot encourages them to find identities outside of their respective Barbies without trying to tear them down.

Article continues after ad

Gosling’s Ken was definitely the leader of the Kens and, while he tried to take over Barbieland at first, he finally realized he was ‘Kenough’ and didn’t need Barbie to have purpose.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

And, in a post-credits scene, Gosling’s Ken can be seen giving new meaning to the phrase “boy pride,” as he sings Boys Just Wanna Have Fun. This is a remixed version of Cyndi Lauper’s girl-power anthem Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Article continues after ad

Gosling’s singing scene is just one of many post-credits sequences found in the IMAX re-release of Barbie. Other include seeing Helen Mirren, the film’s narrator, a blooper reel, and scenes of Gosling ad-libbing throughout the film.

Article continues after ad

The Barbie movie is in theaters worldwide now. Check out our other coverage below:

Barbie Movie review: She’s everything, and so is Ken | Barbie ending explained: Does Barbie become human? | Best Easter eggs in the Barbie movie | Barbie 2: Everything we know so far | Does Barbie have a post-credits scene? | Barbie reviews: First reactions praise “cinematic triumph” | Is the new Barbie movie for kids? | Barbie has a Snyder Cut joke and fans are already angry | Barbie movie soundtrack: All songs, artists, & more | Barbie banned in Vietnam over infamous “nine dash line | The 33 movies that inspired Barbie | Barbie movie cast: All actors and characters

Article continues after ad