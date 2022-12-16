Barbie movie: Margot Robbie stars in first fantastic trailer

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

The Barbie movie is one of the most anticipated films of next year, and the first trailer has finally dropped – come on Barbie!

Wrapped in plastic, she’s fantastic, and her movie is looking like it’s going to be fantastic as well. Barbie, the upcoming movie from Greta Gerwig, is looking to be one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2023.

Barbie films have always been well loved, and there’s a lot of hype surrounding this movie, but also a lot of mystery – so a trailer has been equally as anticipated.

And now, thankfully, a trailer has dropped, though it’s every bit as mysterious. So come on Barbie, let’s go watch it!

Article continues after ad

The Barbie movie trailer has finally arrived – and it’s plastic and fantastic

While Barbie trailer has already been seen by some, as it hit cinemas before screenings of Avatar 2, it has finally been made public today. Check it out below:

Though, the trailer is clearly just as otherworldly as one would expect a Greta Gerwig Barbie film to be, with its 2001: A Space Oddessy homage. Obviously, it also has clever homages to the Mattel doll line; for example, the swimsuit that Barbie is wearing in the trailer is a reference to what her first-ever doll wore in 1959.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The trailer features Margot Robbie as the titular doll, along with glimpses of Ryan Gosling as love interest boy-toy Ken, for who the internet recently went crazy over his new film look.

Article continues after ad

Gerwig will be co-writing and directing the film, with her partner Noah Baumbach also co-writing. Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and David Heyman are producing.

So far, there is no official plot synopsis for Barbie. The movie’s plot is somewhat shrouded in mystery, as no doubt Gerwig is taking the doll in a very subversive direction, which the trailer alone suggests.

But if the film is anywhere near as good as the trailer, then we can’t wait to join that Barbie girl in her Barbie world.

Barbie will be released in cinemas on July 21, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.