The Sims movie: Everything we know

EA has just confirmed that The Sims franchise is getting its own movie, and here’s everything we know about it so far.

Rumors that a The Sims movie was in the works started circulating in March earlier this year. Well, as it turned out, these leaks were actually true, as confirmed by EA via a post on X on September 17, 2024.

As a 24-year-old franchise, talks about the game getting a movie have been quite a well-known topic in the past, with fans going on to speculate about its potential lore and characters.

Now that EA has spoken up about this subject, however, we can finally take a peek at what the life simulation game would be like as a movie. We’ve compiled everything we know so far about The Sims movie below.

EA Games A Sim getting an autograph from a celebrity in The Sims 4’s Get Famous expansion pack.

There is no release date yet at the time of writing. However, seeing that The Sims franchise is going to hit its 25th anniversary next year, there’s a possibility that the movie may arrive sometime around then. We don’t know if that’ll be the case for sure, but it’d be pretty fitting, given the occasion.

EA claimed that it’s “still too early to share more about the movie,” but they did mention to “stay tuned for more updates” as they mark their 25th birthday next year. We’ll be sure to keep you in the loop once more information is available.

Who’s involved in The Sims movie?

EA has yet to share the entire cast. However, as announced in a blog post, the Sims team is working in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios to make this movie happen.

They’ve also confirmed that Margot Robbie’s production company, LuckyChap, and Vertigo Entertainment will be involved. Additionally, Kate Herron, known for her work on the Loki TV series, will direct the movie and co-write with Briony Redman.

The Sims movie plot

As far as the storyline goes, as told to Variety, EA’s vice president and general manager of The Sims, Kate Gorman, mentioned that the team wanted to “have a truly authentic Sims experience brought to a theatrical release.”

If you’re wondering what that’s like, think of building a pool without a ladder as an example – something that a lot of Sims players have probably done at one point. Aside from this, Gorman also mentioned there’ll be easter eggs like the “Freezer Bunnies” and promises that there’ll be “a lot of lore.”

“I’m sure a pool without a ladder is somewhere in there, but we haven’t finalized any of those details. But that’s the idea, is to say that it lives within this space. It’s a nod to all of the amazing play and creation and fun that people have had over the last 25 years within ‘The Sims.’

Could The Sims movie be about a fourth-wall-breaking experience or something similar to the Minecraft movie? There are a ton of exciting ideas the team can pull from, and it’ll be interesting to see how things go.