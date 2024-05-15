Baby Reindeer: All of the articles about Fiona Muir

Here are all of the articles found on Fiona Muir, now known as Fiona Harvey, the woman accused of being the “real Martha” of Baby Reindeer.

Last week, the 58-year-old law graduate from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, sat down with Piers Morgan in her first TV interview since the release of Richard Gadd’s hit Netflix series.

Among the many revelations made in The Real Martha Uncensored, Harvey confirmed her surname used to be Muir-Harvey. Though there’s currently no evidence of a conviction, this detail ties her to a 25-year-old stalking case involving her former employer and alleged target, Laura Wray.

Piers pressed her on the case, referring to a 2000 article by the Scottish Daily Record & Sunday Mail accusing Harvey of enacting a “hate campaign” against Wray. But this isn’t the only article written about Fiona Muir.

All of the articles about Fiona Muir

Two articles published in 2000 about Fiona Muir can be found on the research tool The Free Library by Farlex. There are two further reports published in 2002 and 2004 about the Wray case that instead refer to her as Fiona Harvey.

The first is the aforementioned Daily Record & Sunday Mail report, titled: ‘MP wife’s stalker; Lawyer Laura tells of fired trainee’s hate campaign.’

It claims that Wray, the wife of the late Glasgow MP Jimmy Wray, had become a target after firing Muir from a trainee post at her law firm, McPhail Lawrence Partnership, in 1997.

“We were only one of a string of solicitors who gave her a job and found her completely incapable of behaving herself,” said Wray.

Many of the behaviors detailed in the report mirror those of Martha, the stalker of Gadd’s Baby Reindeer character Donny, including “threatening phone calls” and turning up at her house.

Wray added, “There were lots of threats being made to my staff, to the extent that I had to actually issue them with panic alarms because they were so frightened…

“I’ve had plenty of grounds to have taken out an interdict, but I didn’t think it would stop her and thought maybe she was more to be pitied.”

The report also accuses Muir of harassing the former first minister of Scotland, Donald Dewar, with a “tirade of abuse” prior to Wray.

Netflix Fiona Harvey is accused of being the “real Martha” in Baby Reindeer

When confronted with the claims, Muir replied, “I’ll be contacting my solicitor.”

That same year, the outlet published a follow-up article titled ‘MP wife and the stalker’.

“Mrs Wray is considering reporting the incidents to the police after Muir recently tried to phone her again,” it reads.

“And she has spoken to Dewar, who was harassed by Muir at his constituency surgeries.”

In 2002, another article from the Daily Record & Sunday Mail arrived with fresh allegations from Wray that Muir, now referred to as Fiona Harvey, had falsely accused her and her husband of abusing their disabled son, Frankie.

Jimmy Wray said at the time: “It is upsetting enough for Laura and myself, but for Frankie to be dragged into this was hugely distressing.”

Finally, the newspaper published a lengthier report in 2004 titled ‘MP Jimmy talks for the first time about his stroke, his family and the condition that blights his little boy’s progress’.

While the MP’s health and family were the focus of the feature, it does touch upon the stalking case, claiming that the couple had to take out a “legal restraining order” against Harvey.

What Fiona Harvey and Laura Wray have said about the case

During her interview with Piers, Harvey refutes many of the allegations made against her in Baby Reindeer, as well as those involving the Wrays.

Although she confirms she was employed by Laura, Harvey claims she “walked” from the position and that “half the Labour party had been up there at one point or another and walked.”

Piers also highlights the claim that Harvey was served an interim interdict to stop her from contacting the Wrays, to which she replies, “That’s nonsense,” before suggesting the documents were served but there was “no hearing.”

Harvey later alleges that Wray was out to get her as she was “going for parliamentary selection.”

In a number of recent interviews, Wray has spoken about her experiences, claiming she did take out a protective order and that she immediately recognized Martha in Baby Reindeer.

She now feels “scared” after seeing Harvey’s appearance on Uncensored and the attention she’s receiving from Baby Reindeer’s global success.

“I had forgotten so much of it. Every time someone says a comment, it triggers it again,” she told The Mirror.

“Memories of things that she did. Some of her actions. It’s pretty distressing. Watching her last night [on Piers], how did I manage to cope with that for so long?

“My partner and I are concerned about what she might do next. Is she going to come after me? She is posting things on Facebook accusing me of all sorts, and of being abusive. You don’t know where it will end.”

Elaborating further on her ordeal, Wray said, “She made some bizarre allegation that I was in my car driving and somehow managed to hit my son who was sitting in the back of the car in the child seat.

“Eventually it was all dropped but that’s when I went for an interim injunction. Thankfully, it worked. She didn’t defend it. We never heard any more from her.”

The Real Martha Uncensored is available to watch on YouTube now.