Baby Reindeer fans confused by one detail in Fiona Harvey interview

Fiona Harvey, the woman accused of being Baby Reindeer’s real Martha, has sat down with Piers Morgan in her first TV interview. But fans of the Netflix series have been left confused by one detail.

Although the identities of the characters’ real-life counterparts were purposely hidden, viewers continued to obsessively try and track them down, with a majority landing on Harvey due to her similarities to Martha.

She’s been vocal with her denials on social media ever since, and now the 58-year-old law graduate from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, has taken to Piers’ Uncensored talk show to discuss Baby Reindeer, Gadd, and her life.

One moment in particular has left viewers confused: that she seems to know a lot about the Netflix show, despite claiming she’s never watched it.

At the start of The Real Martha Uncensored, Harvey says, “I haven’t watched any of it… I think I’d be sick.”

YouTube/Uncensored

However, she proceeds to discuss various moments from the show, confirming the “I’ll hang your curtains” quote and denying that Gadd ever actually followed her home one night.

Taking to X/Twitter, one wrote, “Fiona Harvey saying she hasn’t seen the actress in Baby Reindeer and then following up with: We’re both Scottish; We both have dark hair; She’s 18 years younger than me.”

“I’m convinced Fiona Harvey has watched Baby Reindeer,” said another, while a third added, “‘I haven’t watched any of it’ then proceeds to talk about everything that happened.” A fourth chimed in, “It’s weird that Fiona Harvey keeps saying she’s not watched Baby Reindeer.”

One viewer posted the “I haven’t watched any of it” quote alongside a screenshot of one of Harvey’s Facebook posts in which she appears to be watching the series. Another simply wrote, “Fiona Harvey is proper confusing me.”

Confusion aside, other viewers expressed their concerns for both Gadd and Harvey’s wellbeing.

“I feel sorry for anyone watching the Piers Morgan Baby Reindeer interview that is believing Fiona Harvey,” said one. “I feel sorry for Richard Gadd if he’s watching, watching her sit there and lie. Feel even a bit sorry for Fiona Harvey, because the lies she’s telling, she thinks they’re real.”

A second said, “Since the internet sleuths found Fiona Harvey, It’s made me worry about Gadd. I think this is igniting a flame in her it shouldn’t have. It’s clear she isn’t okay. She goes on and on about him on FB. Leave her be, this seems dangerous.”

The editor’s notes for The Real Martha Uncensored states: “Netflix and Clerkenwell Films were approached to respond to the allegations made in this interview. They chose not to comment.”