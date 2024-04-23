Richard Gadd asks Baby Reindeer fans to stop speculating after assaulter theory

Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd has asked fans to stop speculating the identities of the real-life people in the Netflix series after a theory circulated about his assaulter.

Gadd is the creator and star of the seven-part series, which itself is adapted from his one-man play. But, more significantly, Baby Reindeer is autobiographical, drawing from his real experiences being targeted by a stalker in his 20s.

Ever since the show arrived on Netflix earlier this month, social media has been awash with theories as to who the real Martha (Jessica Gunning) is. And this week talks have turned to the industry figure who sexually assaulted Gadd — and now he’s had to step in to ask fans to stop.

Article continues after ad

Instagram/@mrrichardgadd Richard Gadd wants fans to stop speculating

In a new Instagram Story, the Baby Reindeer creator wrote: “People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don’t speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That’s not the point of our show.”

Article continues after ad

Foley is a British director, writer, comedian, and actor who initially found success in the comedy duo The Right Size before going on to helm a series of West End comedy titles. In 2019, he was made the Artistic Director of the Birmingham Repertory Theatre before stepping down this month.

Due to this news and his similar appearance to Darrien (Tom Goodman-Hill), Gadd’s assaulter in Baby Reindeer, numerous TikTok and Reddit users have been peddling the theory that Foley is the abuser. However, as Gadd has clearly stated in his post, this is definitely not true.

Article continues after ad

Netflix Tom Goodman-Hill as Darrien in Baby Reindeer

Foley himself has shared Gadd’s Instagram Story on X. In a follow-up post, he said the police are now investigating “all defamatory abusive and threatening posts against me” as a result of the backlash he’s received from Baby Reindeer viewers.

Baby Reindeer is streaming on Netflix now. You can read our breakdown of the ending here. For more new content, check out all the TV shows heading to streaming this month.