Baby Reindeer: Fiona Harvey’s real name uncovers 25 year old stalking case

Fiona Harvey, the woman accused of being Baby Reindeer’s real-life Martha, revealed her surname used to be Muir-Harvey — a detail that sheds light on a 25-year-old stalking case.

The 58-year-old law graduate from Fyvie, Aberdeenshire, sat down with Piers Morgan last night in her first TV interview since the release of the Netflix series.

While there were many shocking revelations in The Real Martha Uncensored, one seemingly innocuous detail arrived when Harvey said her surname used to be double-barrelled.

“When the parents got divorced, I changed it to Harvey. My maiden name was Muir-Harvey,” she said.

But the first half of the name — Muir — sheds further light on a 25-year-old case involving Laura Wray, the wife of the late Glasgow MP Jimmy Wray.

Following the release of Baby Reindeer, and the subsequent speculation over Harvey being the “real Martha,” a report published by the Scottish Daily Record & Sunday in 2000 was uncovered, detailing how Wray was being “stalked.”

There was speculation that the perpetrator was Harvey, only her name is reported as “Fiona Muir.” It states, “Solicitor Mrs Wray has become the target of Fiona Muir, whom she sacked from a trainee post at her firm, McPhail Lawrence Partnership, in 1997.

“Since she was dismissed, she has contacted Mrs Wray’s office with a series of threatening phone calls and even turned up at her house on one occasion.”

The article goes on to say that Wray was so concerned, she’d made “an official complaint to the police” and “issued her staff with panic alarms.”

Wray herself has since spoken out about the Netflix series, describing her experiences with Harvey as similar to those of Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd’s. But the confirmation of her surname only appears to corroborate older reports about the case.

As well as Wray, the Scottish Daily Record & Sunday accused Muir of harassing the former first minister of Scotland, Donald Dewar, with a “tirade of abuse.”

A Labour insider said at the time, “This woman was causing Donald lots of problems. Even now, the colour drains from his face at the mention of her name.

“She would turn up at his surgeries shouting and swearing at him in front of lots of people, and calling everybody names.

“Nobody could believe it when she even tried to put herself forward as a candidate for the Scottish Parliament and Westminster.”

Piers confronted Harvey with the accusations in the 2000 report last night, but she denied the allegations and claimed Wray was out to get her as she was “going for parliamentary selection.”

