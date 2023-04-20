Jonathan Majors’ abuse claims worsen as more alleged victims come forward

MCU and Creed actor Jonathan Majors is now facing more alleged abuse charges, with multiple new victims coming forward and willing to speak on the issue and the case at hand.

After appearing in Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania as well as Creed III, Jonathan Majors’ star appeared to be on the rise. However, recent claims of abuse and harassment have put this rise to stardom on the backburner.

On March 26, 2023, it was reported that MCU actor Jonathan Majors had been arrested in New York City for allegedly harassing and assaulting a woman after they got into an argument, according to local authorities.

Immediately following the report of his arrest, a representative for Majors said, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

After this initial incident, a defense lawyer for Majors spoke out about the arrest and clarified the events. As first reported by Variety, criminal defense lawyer Priya Chaudhry said that the actor is “completely innocent” and “provably the victim” after being arrested on Saturday in Manhattan.

“We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.”

Jonathan Majors case worsens as more alleged victims come forward

However, new details about the case have emerged, with Variety reporting that more alleged abuse victims have come forward.

“Sources familiar with the matter tell Variety that multiple alleged abuse victims of Majors have come forward following his March arrest and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The prospect of more women waiting in the wings would mark a dramatic turn in the case and comes on the heels of Majors’ publicists and management firm cutting ties with the embattled actor earlier this week.”

Following this announcement, the D.A is yet to comment on the new updates and what this could mean for Majors. However, this does make the actors chances of reprising his role as Kang in the MCU smaller, despite earlier reports indicating that Marvel had no intention of replacing Majors.

