Jonathan Majors arrested on suspicion of assaulting woman in NYC

Majors was arrested, but later released in New York.

Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been arrested in New York City for allegedly harassing and assaulting a woman after they got into an argument, according to New York police.

Police were called to a Chelsea apartment at 11 in the morning, where they determined that Majors had been involved in a “domestic dispute” with a 30-year-old woman.

The woman told the officers that she had been assaulted, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital to treat minor injuries to her neck and head.

Disney/Marvel Jonathan Majors starred as Kang the Conqueror in the most recent MCU entry

Police said that Majors was taken into custody “without incident,” but has since been released.

A representative for Majors said, “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

Majors recently starred in Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania, where he played the multi-dimensional villain Kang. He was widely anticipated as the next “Big Bad” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, having appeared as the same character in the Loki show on Disney+.

He was also rumored to appear in Loki’s second season, which drops in 2023.