You Season 5: Everything we know about the cast, plot & more

Get ready for one final murderous chapter as we break down everything we know about the You Season 5 release window, the cast, and more.

After taking the world by storm since its 2018 release, You, the Netflix show has been getting bigger and bigger with each season. With new cast members, new victims, and new crimes, Joe Goldberg’s story is getting out of hand.

Season 4 of the TV show flipped the tables on Joe, and he goes into the fifth and final installment on the streaming service, facing a rather tricky situation.

Article continues after ad

Can Joe finish the show on top? Will he kill again? Here’s everything we know about the You Season 5 release date, who’s in the cast, and what will happen next.

When will You Season 5 come out?

Netflix

You season 5 will premiere April 24, 2025 on Netflix.

We also know that the fifth and final season of You is expected to have 10 episodes. However, there is speculation that the next installment could be split into two blocks of episodes, much like Season 4. With this, we could see the big finale delayed until later 2025.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You Season 5 cast

Penn Badgley will return as Joe Goldberg in the You Season 5 cast, and Charlotte Ritchie will join him as Kate Galvin.

Netflix

You Season 5 cast:

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate Galvin

Madeline Brewer as Bronte

Anna Camp as Raegan Lockwood

Griffin Matthews as Teddy Lockwood

Each new season brings new faces to the cast, and this final outing will likely be the same. Still, as it’s the end of the road, we wouldn’t be surprised to see familiar faces again, too.

There are rumors of Elizabeth Olsen joining the You cast and questions over whether Jenna Ortega will return as Ellie, but neither has been confirmed.

Article continues after ad

Amy Leigh-Hickman, who plays Nadia, admitted she wants to return: “I would love to come back… I think that if she can pull off everything she did in season four, there’s not much she can’t do. I wouldn’t put anything past her, I wouldn’t past Joe as well. That’s something they have in common, weirdly.”

Tati Gabrielle, who plays Marienne, also wants to return, stating to Digital Spy, “I would love to come back again. She hasn’t gotten her piece yet, and I think she deserves that. She’s had a hard life. She needs a break. I would love to see more of Marienne. If she’s not part of taking down Joe, I want her to be able to witness it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It was recently announced that The Handmaid’s Tale Madeline Brewer has been added to the You cast for the final season. Brewer will be Bronte, a playwright who works for Joe in his bookstore. The two will connect on a deeper level and cause Joe to question his life.

Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews are also on board, playing Raegan and Teddy Lockwood, respectively.

The Season 5 plot

You Season 5 will take place in New York City, and we’ll see Joe get his comeuppance once and for all.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

Showrunner Sera Gamble teased an exciting Season 5 plot, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “It’d be nice to end his arc with some form of justice. Guys like this don’t usually see a lot of justice from the world… The deeper question we frequently pitch in the writers’ room is, ‘What’s real justice? What would hurt him the most?'”

You Season 4 ended with Joe back in New York, and Gamble told The Cut, “We always knew we wanted him to go back… To have a homecoming, have his real name, shave his beard, and look like Joe Classic. But, he would be much more in the category of people he used to watch from afar. Now he has near unlimited resources. He has the support of powerful people and he has a lot less ambivalence about what he does in private.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In a Hollywood Reporter interview, Badgley explained season 5 will focus on his ascent into power, and that idea of justice: “I think he actually can go to a new place and, if and when it happens, it’ll probably be this spectacular resolution that everybody’s hoping it could be, because now he has further to fall. He has power, the stakes are high. He’s not just some guy anymore.”

The actor also spoke on Joe’s newest obsession, saying Kate will be “the last meaningful relationship he’ll be in. I don’t think there’s another one coming down the pike… I think she’s his endgame.” Kate has accepted Joe for who he truly is, which will create an interesting dynamic in the show. We’ll have to wait and see how it plays out.

Article continues after ad

Is there a Season 5 trailer?

There is a new date announcement trailer, which you can watch below:

Article continues after ad

Over both new footage from Season 5 and footage of his various victims, Badgley’s Joe Goldberg narrates (while seemingly talking to the glass cage in which he’s kept many victims):



“Hello, you. Do you remember me? Because I remember you. Here we are, together again, back to where it began. A lot has happened these many years together: identities, cities, loves. Complications. But all that led me here to now, to where I was always meant to be. And the one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me is… you. You, who have been there the whole time, and will be there with me to the end. Goodbye, you.”

Article continues after ad

Will this be the final season of You?

Season 5 is the final season of You, Netflix confirmed on March 24, 2023.

These will be the last episodes, at least for the foreseeable future.

For more from Netflix, learn about Heartstopper Season 3, Virgin River Season 6, Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, and Wednesday Season 2. While you wait for more, you can dive into these binge worthy shows, too.