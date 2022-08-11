American Horror Story Season 11: Cast announced with Zachary Quinto to return

The cast of American Horror Story Season 11 has been announced, with some familiar faces returning – including Zachary Quinto.

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s long-running horror series kicked off back in 2011 with Murder House, following a family who move into a haunted home with a grisly past, with its bloodshed and terrors spanning decades.

Since then, we’ve had nine further seasons: Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, and last year’s Double Feature.

FX has renewed the show through to 13 seasons, so there’s plenty more American Horror Stories to come. Season 11 is up next, and now we know who to expect in the cast.

American Horror Story Season 11 cast announced

As per Deadline, Season 11 is going to bring back some familiar faces from the show’s past. This includes Zachary Quinto, who appeared in seasons between 2011 and 2013, and Billie Lourd, who starred in the series between 2017 and 2021.

Isaac Powell and Patti LuPone are also returning, with Pose’s Sandra Bernhard, Hollywood’s Joe Mantello, and Ratched’s Charle Carver also set to star.

FX Chairman John Landgraf recently revealed that American Horror Story Season 11 will arrive later this fall, but we don’t have a specific release date at the time of writing.

We also don’t have any plot details; Murphy has always been tight-lipped with each season, but we know it won’t be another “Double Feature” like Season 10.

Landgraf told The Wrap: “What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story. It actually takes place in different timelines but it’s one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories… I actually really like this idea too, I think it’s really cool.”