Ahsoka theory predicts “horrifying” reveal from Thrawn’s galaxy

A new fan theory predicts that the big bad of Ahsoka is worse than what fans have imagined.

At long last, the new Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka has finally debuted its first two episodes to its eager fans.

The series follows Ahsoka, former Jedi Padawan and apprentice to Anakin Skywalker, on a mission to investigate an emerging threat to the galaxy following the fall of the Empire.

While there’s many theories surrounding the characters shown in Ahsoka, one emerging prediction concerns the show’s big bad and how the threat could be worse than fans imagine.

Ahsoka’s big bad could be worse than Thrawn

The main source of conflict driving the plot of Ahsoka is the the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn, a banished, thought-to-be-deceased Imperial leader who seeks to bring back the reign of the Empire.

Armed with a map to location, Ahsoka, along with the mini evil bosses of Morgan Elsbeth, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati, are racing against the clock to either release Thrawn for their own nefarious purposes or put a stop to his evilness once and for all.

However, Reddit user u/Falling_with_5tyle posted a theory in which they speculate that when Morgan says that she hears Thrawn’s voice calling to her, it’s not actually his voice.

The Redditor goes on to explain that they think that “there’s something sinister and possibly horrifying at the other end of the hyperspace lane, drawing Morgan there for unknown ulterior motives, possibly including access to the Star Wars galaxy from the other end. I’m very likely to be wrong here but would love to hear everyone’s theories on what they think is on the other side of this path if it isn’t Thrawn.”

Their reason for thinking that Morgan isn’t hearing Thrawn’s voice is because it was a “an eerie hiss” and they don’t understand how Thrawn could be able to call to Morgan since he’s not a Force user.

Only time will tell if Thrawn will truly be the main villain of Ahsoka but, either way, the Stars Wars spinoff series is set to battle a terrifying force.

Ahsoka Episodes 1-2 are available on Disney+ now, which you can sign up for here. You can check out our other coverage below:

