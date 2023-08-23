Ahsoka fans are all obsessed with the Loth-cat

Ahsoka already has a fan-favorite character, and it isn’t a Jedi, villain, or Mandalorian – it’s the Loth-cat.

In our review of the first two episodes, we said the show “defies itself; this should be an indulgent, tedious endeavor, but there’s a genuine reverence here that makes Star Wars worth taking seriously again.”

The premiere sets up the story to come: Ahsoka reunites with Sabine Wren, her former Padawan, and teams up with Hera Syndulla to prevent the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn and search for Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi who sacrificed himself to save Lothal at the end of Rebels.

When we first visit Sabine’s home, we meet her adorable pet: a Loth-cat, and everyone wants one.

Ahsoka fans want a Loth-cat

Loth-cats first appeared in Star Wars Rebels. “Most of Lothal is just seemingly endless grasslands. The most excitement you’ll find in these parts is a Loth-cat chasing down a Loth-rat for a quick snack,” Ezra once said.

While they’re considered quite dangerous if cornered, they can also be domesticated, as seen in Ahsoka. One was also seen snarling at Grogu in The Mandalorian.

After its appearance, Star Wars fans are united in wanting one of their own. “I have seen the first two episodes of #Ahsoka, and I think I’m allowed to tell you this: I absolutely would give a Loth-cat a little kiss on the head, right between the ears,” one user wrote. “I need a real-life Loth-Cat,” another tweeted.

“I request a Loth-Cat as my new bodyguard. Those little chicken feet can lead me anywhere, I trust them!” a third wrote. “I’m afraid capitalism has bested me, I need a Loth-cat plush ASAP!” another joked. “I would absolutely die for Sabine’s Loth-cat,” a fifth tweeted. “Loth-cats are incredibly huggable and I totally expect Disney to capitalize on them like the second coming of Porgs,” another wrote.

Ahsoka’s Loth-cat was made by Grogu’s creators – and it isn’t CGI

While there’s an abundance of CGI creatures across the galaxy far, far away, the Loth-cat was brought to life by practical puppetry courtesy of Legacy Effects, the outfit responsible for Baby Yoda aka Grogu.

“It was real, it was there!” Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who plays Hera, told Empire.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine, also said: “That was my little buddy! That cat, the complexity of the design… I mean, it has a real skeleton under there, because that’s how they control such intense facial expressions and everything.”

The Loth-cat has already become a firm favorite of viewers across the world, especially on account of its effects. “There were so many amazing things in #Ahsoka Episode I, but the animatronic Loth-Cat has got to be one of my favourites!” one wrote.

“I think it’s fair to say that I’ve only known the animatronic Loth-Cat for a few hours but if anything happened to them, I would kill everyone in this room and then myself. (If you know, you know!)” another joked.

