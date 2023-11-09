SAG-AFTRA strike ends after 118 days as deal finally gets approved

After 118, the SAG-AFTRA strike has finally come to an end, with a historical deal finally seeing the longest strike of its kind come to a close as actors all across the world fought for better pay and protection against artificial intelligence within the workplace.

For months now, actors have been on strike against film and TV studios in what has now become the longest strike of its kind.

However, after being at a standstill for so long, it has been reported that the SAG-AFTRA strike has finally come to an end in a historic deal.

As reported by Variety, It was confirmed that the 118-day strike would finally come to an end. The union’s negotiating committee approved the deal in a unanimous vote.

However, the agreement is not yet completely finalized as it must now go to the SAG-AFTRA national board, where they will look at approving the deal in the coming days.

The deal to end the strike will include protections for actors against artificial intelligence. This first of its kind deal also includes a pay increase for actors that will reportedly see most minimums increase by around 7%. This figure is two percent above the increase in pay that was given by the Writers Guild of America and the Directors Guild of America.

According to reports, the AMPTP submitted its “last, best and final” offer, this deal including an increased bonus for actors who are featured in successful streaming shows.

And while the deal has gone through, the negotiations were long, spending over 12 hours after still struggling to find a middle ground on “several key items.” These include AI.

In light of this, actors are already beginning to speak out about the end of the strike and the historical deal that has taken place. When attending the premiere of his new film The Iron Claw, High School Musical star Zac Efron was visibly pleased, shouting “let’s go” when hearing the deal had gone through.

As this story is still unfolding, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the exact details and what the landscape will look like moving forward.

After more TV and Movie news and updates? Be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.