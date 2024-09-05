Viral TikTok series is becoming a TV show after getting half a billion views

A viral 52-part TikTok series will soon be adapted into a TV show starring actress and producer Natasha Rothwell.

TikTok star Tareasa ‘ReesaTeesa‘ Johnson went viral in February 2024 after sharing her “Who TF Did I Marry?” series on the platform.

After releasing consecutive videos detailing the relationship between her and her ex-husband, the TikToker boasted half a billion views.

During said videos, Tareasa claimed her ex, known as “Legion,” was a “pathological liar.” After coming to her discoveries, she noted that she knew she was in “serious trouble.”

Her story gained so much attention online, that her TikTok series will now be adapted into a TV show. “It’s official baby!!!! I’m so freakin excited about this. I know choosing to work with Natasha Rothwell is the best decision. I cannot wait for us to bring this experience to life. LFG!!!!” Tareasa captioned her announcement post on Instagram.

The show will be produced by The White Lotus actress Natasha Rothwell, who will also play the lead role of Tareasa.

After fans of her story heard the news about “Who TF Did I Marry?” becoming a TV show, Tareasa was met with an outpouring of support and excitement.

“Yes! This is how you turn life around! Love this for you!” exclaimed a fan.

“You deserve this so bad after everything you went through! I cannot wait to watch and support your story,” wrote another.

Some of the alleged lies that the TikToker discovered about Legion, which could potentially be explained further in the upcoming TV show, go beyond the 52-part series she shared online.

“Every ‘I love you’ was a lie, that does something to you,” Tareasa said on Good Morning America. She also explained that the part she still “struggles with” is how Legion refused to take her to the hospital when she was miscarrying their child.

While she might not miss her ex-husband of six months, the TikTok star said she is “terrified to be excited” after going through such a traumatic experience with him.

As of this writing, there is no known production or release date. However, fans made it clear that they’ll be seated, waiting for more details.