Rock, paper, scissors food challenge on TikTok explained

Rock, paper, scissors is the newest TikTok food challenge, and viewers are loving it. Here’s everything you need to know so you can try it out yourself.

The new challenge that is going viral on TikTok is the “Rock, paper, scissors challenge” and is likely to have stemmed from the dinner date challenge that was going viral in 2023.

While the dinner date challenge involved couples playing rock, paper, scissors to decide who picked the entrée, main, and dessert; this trend adds an element of competition to the original food challenge.

To try out this challenge, all you need to do is order a meal from your favorite fast food place with a friend and set it up in front of the camera outside or somewhere where there’s enough room to run a short distance.

The aim of the game is to play rock, paper, scissors, and the person who wins gets to start eating the food. The loser though, has to go for a short run. When they get back from their jog, you’ll have to play again. This process repeats until the meal is finished, and you could end up not even getting to enjoy a single bite!

This is the perfect TikTok trend for people who hate sharing food because you have to eat as much as possible while the other person does some exercise. Or if you’re a fitness fanatic, you might enjoy running with a mouth full of fries. One person on TikTok commented, “This is the first food challenge I actually stayed and didn’t get bored. Credit.”

These videos just get funnier as they go on and it’s definitely a good challenge to try out if you have any pent-up beef with a friend who never shares their food.

