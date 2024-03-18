What is the ‘what is your old person name?’ trend on TikTok

TikTokers are going crazy for a new filter that reveals what their “old person name” is. Here’s everything you need to know about how you can take part in the new filter trend.

TikTok has become a hotbed of popular filters, ranging from the crying filter to a variety of different relationship filters, like the moon phase soulmate filter, and often these filters evolve into trends that take off on the app.

The latest trend to take the platform by storm is the “What is your old person name?” trend, which was created by TikTok user Chantelle, who designed and posted the filter on the app for others to use.

So far, over 151.1 thousand people have posted their “old person name” results on the app. If you want to take part in the trend, here’s everything you need to know.

How to find the ‘what is your old person name’ filter on TikTok

If you want to take part in the trend and find out what your “old person name” is, you can simply use the filter in the TikTok app.

To do that, simply follow these steps:

Open the TikTok app Click on the plus button to open the camera. Tap on the effects button, then the magnifying glass. Search “My Old Person Name” and scroll until you find the filter of the same name. Use the generator on the screen to type out your name, then tap enter Choose if you identify as male, or female, or prefer not to say Wait to see what ‘old person name’ the filter gives you

If you come across a video where someone is using the filter, you can also click on the name of the filter that shows above the user’s username. This will lead you to a page showing other videos that use the filter.

Press the button that says “Use this effect” which will leave you to the camera with the filter already loaded.

If you want to try out more of TikTok’s most popular filters, you can check out our guides here:

