What is the October theory on TikTok?

TikTok users are going viral with videos referencing the ‘October theory,’ leaving many viewers confused about its meaning.

The month of October has been trending a lot on TikTok recently, with particular emphasis on specific dates. October 1st went viral thanks to the song ‘We Fell in Love in October’ by Girl in Red, a favorite for fall-inspired posts.

Meanwhile, October 3rd became widely discussed as it marks National Boyfriend Day, leading to countless posts celebrating relationships.

However, one phrase that has been leaving many viewers confused is the emergence of the ‘October theory.’

What is the October theory?

The October theory suggests that people feel similarly about October 1st as they do about January 1st, treating it as a symbolic fresh start.

According to this theory, many people find themselves motivated to make changes, set new goals, and organize their lives in October, much like the New Year’s resolution mindset. As the year approaches its final months, there’s a desire to prepare for the holidays and end the year on a high note.

The theory also emphasizes the idea of improving various aspects of life, from personal development to financial responsibility. People start reassessing their spending habits, setting new budgets, and even considering changes in their style to feel more confident for upcoming events.

This reflective period sparks motivation to not only get through the end of the year successfully but to create lasting, realistic changes that will positively impact both work and personal life.

For some, October 1st acts as a mini reset, offering the same kind of fresh energy and enthusiasm for self-improvement as New Year’s Day does. Many TikTok users have embraced this mindset, sharing their plans to better themselves and their circumstances for the last quarter of the year.

This is just the latest theory to go viral on TikTok, after the ‘blue eye theory,’ where users claimed that blue eyes make a person appear more intimidating.