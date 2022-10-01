What does October 1st mean on TikTok?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTok users are going viral with their videos talking about October 1st, but what does the date actually mean? Here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

With such a huge user base, TikTok continues to be one of the best places to go to discover the latest viral trends, with new posts constantly being created and posted on the platform.

In the past, a number of different dates have ended up becoming trending topics on TikTok. For example, in 2020 the date ‘August 27’ went viral thanks to cryptic videos about the day, and in 2021 ‘December 3’ went viral thanks to lyrics from Conan Gray’s song ‘Heather.’

Now, a new date has become a topic of conversation — October 1. Some users have been baffled by the sudden influx of videos going viral of people mentioning the date, but there are multiple possible reasons behind it. Here’s what you need to know.

What does October 1 mean on TikTok?

While there are multiple possible reasons October 1 could be mentioned in a video, currently many viral videos are using the date when talking about the song ‘We fell in love in October’ by Girl in Red.

The song has been popular on TikTok for a while now, particularly in the WLW community, and people are now hoping that someone will make a video about them using this audio on October 1.

“October 1st is literally tomorrow,” one user wrote, “if I don’t get posted to this I’m literally breaking my phone and going missing all month.”

However, other videos may simply be talking about October 1 because it’s the month that Halloween is in, and people are excited to celebrate the holiday, already getting ready to post Halloween-themed content on the platform for their followers.

Additionally, there were rumors that on October 1, the best friends list feature would return to Snapchat in a new update, but so far that appears to have just been a rumor.