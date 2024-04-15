Kim Possible star slams Quiet on Set network as “trauma tourists”

Quiet on Set has unleashed a can of worms in the ongoing reveal of sexual abuse allegations that took place in Nickelodeon – with Kim Possible star Christy Carlson Romano calling out the docuseries.

Millennials were stunned to their core when Quiet on Set deep-dived into Drake Bell’s first-hand account of being sexually assaulted while being one of the main stars of Nickelodeon. The docu-series has since shined a spotlight on the production company and its questionable series and creators from the 2000s.

But Even Stevens and Kim Possible star Christy Carlson Romano felt Quiet on Set had another agenda when it came to revealing the truth. On Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown podcast, the actor revealed she has no intentions to watch the series and was even approached by ID to take part in a similar doc.

In recent years, Romano has been vocal on her YouTube channel about her own experiences. She said, “I started to be approached by many reality-show-type producers, and they were like, ‘Hey, how do we do this?’ and I would combat them with saying, ‘Hey, guys, the only way we would do this is if we talk about how do we fix it?’”

She further reveals that current media can misconstrue information and taking part in an investigative series can stop people from properly being “inserted into the narrative.” The actor also explained that series like Quiet on Set are created by “outsiders” and “people who don’t belong to our community.”

“These are outsiders. And maybe they, maybe if they knew where to put money towards [fixing] a problem, they would, but again, a lot of this has been perceived in a way that’s — it’s outside baseball. It’s not inside baseball, it’s outside baseball. These are trauma tourists,” said Romano.

Quiet on Set used first-hand accounts from Bell himself, his parents, the people closest to him, and previous Nickelodeon employees.

Quiet on Set is available on HBO Max to stream, and you can watch other true crime series streaming this month.