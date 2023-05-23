What is the ‘did you pray today’ trend on TikTok?

TikTokers are going viral with their videos using the popular lyric “Did you pray today” from one of Young Thug’s songs. Here’s everything you need to know.

Short-form video platform TikTok has proven to be a powerful influencer in the world of music, popularizing songs and kickstarting viral trends within moments.

The latest song to make the rounds on the app is by Young Thug, and while it was released several years ago, it’s been garnering a lot of traction this month.

Article continues after ad

Throughout May, TikTokers have been making videos using a catchy line from the rapper’s 2016 song ‘Gangster Sh*t.’ If you’re out of the loop, here’s everything you need to know about the trend.

‘Did you pray today’ TikTok trend explained

There is no official trend or challenge attached to Young Thug’s track, but users are posting random clips of themselves or others lip-syncing the lyric “Did you pray today.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

According to Know Your Meme, the now-viral catchphrase blew up on TikTok earlier in May 2023, with TikTokers using a remixed version of the song with a purple-toned filter to mirror the aesthetic from the mid-2010s.

Article continues after ad

Many people are now participating in the unofficial trend by using hilarious or relatable situations to match the words in the audio. For example, one post has the text “Me every time I go to check my bank account” while the lyric “Did you pray today” plays in the background.

The TikTok remix of the 2016 tune is continuing to spread across the app, as more people encounter videos using the song, and so far, the sound has amassed over 25 million views.

Article continues after ad

It comes after the quirky ‘1, 2, buckle my shoe’ trend took the platform by storm, with creators making hilarious spoof videos using the popular 18th-century nursery rhyme.