What is the ‘hear me out’ trend on TikTok?

The hilarious ‘hear me out’ trend is going viral on TikTok, as users are sharing their hot-take crushes. Here’s everything to know about it.

Short-form video app TikTok is filled with viral trends and challenges that get thousands of users to participate in them, racking up millions of views on their videos.

From the wholesome moon phase soulmate filter to the bizarre banana and Sprite challenge, TikTok is always buzzing with new trends for people to engage with.

One of the latest to take off is the hilarious ‘hear me out’ trend, which has also garnered popularity on other platforms, including Twitter/X and Instagram. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

TikTok’s viral ‘hear me out’ trend explained

The ‘hear me out’ trend is all about exposing your attraction to unexpected people, usually celebrities or movie characters, who might not typically be seen in a romantic light.

The phrase “hear me out” is often used when people expect their confession or argument might be met with skepticism or surprise. When using this expression, you are essentially asking others to withhold their judgments and consider your perspective with an open mind.

Many TikTokers partaking in this trend are going viral by revealing their random and bizarre crushes. In one video posted by jessycarenee, she named Pennywise from It, Beetlejuice, Slenderman, and Shadow the Hedgehog as her biggest ‘hear me outs.’

In another clip, content creator notmoneyyca revealed that Gill from Finding Nemo, Nick Wilde from Zootopia, and Goliath from Gargoyles were her unlikely crushes. “Hear me out tho cause I couldn’t pick one,” she wrote in the caption.

Other ones that TikTok users have shared include Scar from The Lion King, Founding Father Alexander Hamilton on the $10 bill, Optimus Prime, and BuzzFeed producer Andrew Ilnyckyj.