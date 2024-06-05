TikToker goes viral recreating “amazing” TV sets in The Sims 4

A TikToker has gone viral for using The Sims 4 to put together “amazing” recreations of iconic and popular sitcom TV sets.

Paigey, who goes by ‘paigeynd’ on TikTok, has found a niche on the social media platform that combines sitcoms and TV shows most popular in the 2000s with the social simulation game, The Sims 4.

Having played the game since “forever”, Paigey found that most of her enjoyment came “more and more” from one particular aspect — building.

And so, deciding “why not share my creations with other people,” Paigey took to recreating popular TV sets with her videos quickly garnering attention on TikTok.

While a majority of Paigey’s builds are based on sitcoms, she has also ventured into other genres of television and has previously put together Salvatore’s house from The Vampire Diaries.

In the comments, Paigey revealed the time it takes to recreate a set can vary, but tends to be “about an hour.”

All of the TikToks showing TV set builds have garnered thousands of views, with the top video currently sitting at half a million.

Viewers have shared their ‘amazement’ at Paigey’s creations, taking to the comments to pitch their own suggestions and praise the TikToker’s “magnificent” talent.

“This is the stuff that should be [getting likes]. It’s brilliant,” one person wrote. Another shared a similar sentiment, commenting, “Enjoyed watching these builds. [They’re] so good to watch. Please do more!”

Paigey’s videos have even inspired others to get their hands on The Sims 4 and give set recreation a go for themselves; “Old guy here. Haven’t played The Sims since the original. This looks mad, and it tickles something in my brain. Time to download that modern stuff.”