How to get the Sims 4 filter going viral on TikTok

TikTok users are going viral by trying out the ‘Sims 4’ filter, which shows how you’d look as a Sim from the iconic game — here’s how to get it.

It’s no surprise that augmented reality filters have taken over the world of social media. From wacky Snapchat lenses to fun TikTok AI effects, they’ve made our photo and video-sharing experiences significantly more enjoyable.

One filter that’s been taking TikTok by storm is nicknamed as the ‘Sims 4’ filter. It transforms you into a Sim from the popular life simulation game, as it applies a look that mimics the distinct, cartoon-like aesthetic of The Sims 4.

The effect adds an element of fun and nostalgia to your content, and it can also help increase the engagement on your posts. Filters are known to boost interaction rates on TikTok, and considering the popularity of The Sims franchise, this effect can be a unique way to attract attention to your videos.

How to get the Sims 4 filter on TikTok

To get this filter, you will need to download a free app called Photoleap. Once you’ve installed it, simply follow these steps:

Open Photoleap. Click ‘AI Selfies.’ Upload a photo of yourself and wait for the filter to scan your face. Scroll on the options for AI until you see ‘Simulate.’ Click this and wait for the photo to generate. Save the image to your camera roll.

To make a cool video where it swipes between your before and after photo, open TikTok and type ‘Sims 4 Filter’ in the search bar. Find someone who has used the effect, and press ‘CapCut – Try this template’ above their username.

You will then be redirected to CapCut, where you can add your original photo and the Sim one. Once you’ve done that, save the clip and upload it to TikTok.

