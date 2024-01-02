TikToker shames fiancée by giving viewers a tour of her “average” house

A TikToker has given viewers a tour around the luxurious family home of his fiancée to playfully shame her idea about what’s considered an “average” house.

While everyone’s perceptions of an average house can vary, one TikToker has taken viewers on a tour of his fiancée’s family home in a bid to show her perception of average might be a bit skewed.

The TikToker begins the video by saying “growing up rich versus growing up poor”. Then asks his fiancée to tell viewers what she’d said to him earlier. She explains to viewers she said she “just wanted to look for an average home” like her mother’s home.

The man then goes on to show viewers some of the more extravagant features of her mother’s house, which includes two living rooms and a bar, while playfully poking fun of her perception of “average”.

Another luxurious aspect he highlights is a spiral stone case, made from what appears to be marble.

At one point he describes the house as having five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

His fiancée takes the teasing in good spirits, expressing some surprise herself at their differing experiences. “I thought everyone had an island in their kitchen,” she says as he shows viewers around the kitchen.

Viewers were quick to respond to her apparent naivete in the comments, “I thought everyone had an island” my kitchen don’t have room for a toaster.” One user replied.

“Trying to buy an average house will humble her,” said another.

TikTok/theblackbarrys The pair also discuss the “common” fridge in the house, which makes three different types of ice; cubed, crushed and ‘sphere’.

“I want an average house like her mom’s as well.” Replied another in good humor.

Other users seemed to echo the sentiment of the fiancée: “Isn’t this normal? Now I’m confused” Said one.

“Not me looking at this house like it’s average.” Another agreed.