How to get the ‘Me in The Sims’ TikTok filter

Kawter Abed
Sims filter on TikTokTIKTOK: austinfendler

TikTok users are loving the new ‘Me in The Sims’ filter, which shows you what you would look like as a character in the iconic life simulation game series.

This nostalgic effect uses AI to turn you into a cartoon-like Sim from ‘The Sims,’ altering your appearance and adding the classic green diamond or “plumbob” that appears above the characters’ heads.

It also features two thought bubbles with random symbolic imagery, mimicking how Sims express their desires and feelings in the game. Additionally, the filter displays text indicating your mood, which alternates between ‘sad’ and ‘fine.’

How to get the ‘Me in The Sims’ filter on TikTok

If you want to create a cute video or you’re just curious about how you’d look in the Sims world, here’s how to get the filter:

  1. Open TikTok.
  2. Click on the plus icon to open the camera.
  3. In the bottom left corner, tap ‘Effects.’
  4. Click the magnifying glass, and search for ‘Me in the Sims.’
  5. Select the filter of the same name, and move your face so it fits in the template.
  6. Tap on the screen to apply the effect.
  7. Wait for the countdown so that your picture is taken. The filter will then start processing it.
  8. Once the processing is complete, you’ll see yourself transformed into a Sim character, complete with the iconic green plumbob and thought bubbles.

This is not the first Sims filter to take off on TikTok. Previously, users were going viral on the app for trying out Photoleap’s whimsical Sims 4 effect.

