Who is Charli D’Amelio dating? Her relationship history explained

Jessica Filby . 1 hour ago

Charli D’Amelio keeps her dating life close to her chest. But her announcement of a new man has fans questioning, who is Charli D’Amelio dating?

Despite Charli D’Amelio rising to fame through TikTok and quickly becoming a household name, she holds a lot of her dating life close to her chest. Nevertheless, with a following of over 140 million, whoever she ends up falling in love with is quickly found out and fans begin to ship the two together instantly.

Such an event has happened again through a recent kiss on Charli’s Instagram story. So, with the announcement of a new man in her life fans are now asking, who is Charli D’Amelio dating, and how long will it last?

Chase Hudson: December 2019 – April 2020

Instagram Charli and Chase were adored by fans.

The first person Charli D’Amelio publically dated was singer, actor, and TikTok star Chase Hudson. The two began their budding romance in December 2019, originally keeping it quiet until a video of them kissing went viral.

After this was released they decided to announce their relationship in February of the next year. Their relationship was adored by many, with them often sharing videos of them and never shying away from a bit of PDA.

However, in April 2020, the moment fans feared came true, the two split up. They both announced their breakup on Instagram stories. This was quickly followed by cheating allegations and tears from Charli during a Livestream on Instagram. Despite this, the two seem to be friends but that relationship never resurfaced again.

Landon Barker: June 2022 – Present

Instagram Charli and Landon take to Instagram to announce their relationship.

The most recent time Charli D’Amelio’s dating life has been revealed to the world is with Landon Barker. The initial rumors of their relationship came after the two left Landon’s concert together at the beginning of June.

These rumors were then confirmed in an Instagram story posted by Charl D’ Amelio which shows her and Landon kissing. Fans were instantly able to identify Landon based on his distinguishable neck tattoo.

Shortly after this, the two announced their relationship and fans, and Charli’s dad couldn’t be happier. Even if it has proved to be a little tense regarding comments made by Chase after the announcement.

That's Charli D'Amelio's dating life. She's dating Landon Barker at the moment and hopefully, it's a long and loving relationship.