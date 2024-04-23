Bachelor’s Jason Tartick sparks dating rumors with TikToker Kat Stickler

Bachelor Nation’s Jason Tartick and TikToker Kat Stickler are rumored to be dating after both of their public breakups. He even detailed how “incredible” the popular content creator is.

TikToker Kat Stickler and The Bachelor’s Jason Tartick have sparked dating rumors after being seen together on multiple occasions and posting each other on their Instagram stories within the last few months. Though Tartick has kept coy about their alleged relationship, he shared insight on his Trading Secrets podcast.

“She’s amazing, she’s very special, she’s awesome, she’s great,” Tartick said about Stickler. He also opened up with People about his feelings for the TikToker, saying that he “only has incredible things to say about her.”

Tartick also detailed his reasons for keeping their supposed relationship on the low, saying, “The whole dating aspect, which I’m relatively new to, I’m like, ‘You know what? For right now, today, I’m gonna kind of keep things private until things become more serious.’”

TikTok: mariahkat Kat Stickler pictured with Jason Tartick and friends.

He then explained how his breakup with The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe upsets him in dating conversations, explaining that “due to such a public breakup, even when I think about the idea of talking openly about my dating life, I get like, ‘Oh, That scares me,'” he told People.

Tartick and Bristowe, who were engaged, broke up in August 2023 after four years together. In a joint statement posted to social media, the two shared that with “heavy hearts,” they would be ending their engagement.

Stickler also had a public breakup with her ex-husband Mike Stickler, whom she separated from in March 2021. The pair took to TikTok where they first rose to fame only to announce the end of their relationship. Though their breakup was amicable, many fans admitted that she “upgraded” from an “emotionless partner.”

Since her breakup, Stickler has been making comical content where she advises her 10.3M TikTok followers to “catch flights, not feelings.” She is also the co-owner of SturDrinks, a company that distributes tasteful flavors for water.