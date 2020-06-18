How to remove TikTok filters

With TikTok growing every single day, many people are still new to the platform and figuring out the best ways to create videos. As such, one question is always being asked: how do you remove filters from a TikTok video?

It’s incredibly frustrating to publish a video with a certain filter on it and then realize too late that it would’ve actually been better with an alternative one on there.

But how can you rectify the situation? Is it even possible to do so? The short answer is, unfortunately, not a good one. If you want to remove a filter from a TikTok video you’ve already posted, then you’re out of luck, as it simply isn’t possible.

You can, however, remove filters from a video in your drafts or right after you record it. Here’s everything we know about the process.



How to remove filters from a TikTok draft

While you cannot remove filters from an already posted video or other users’ uploads, you can edit your own videos after they’re recorded and saved as a draft.

Here’s how to remove filters from your TikTok drafts:

Launch the TikTok app and open your profile Tap on your drafts, and choose the video you want to edit Tap the ‘back’ button in the top left corner to go back to the editing options In the ‘effects’ menu on the bottom left, you’ll find an undo button – this will remove any filters added to your video. If you’ve added several, you will have to tap the button multiple times. Tap ‘next’ to save the changes, and ‘none’ to proceed without adding filters Save your draft

How to remove filters from a recorded video

You can also remove filters from a video after recording it, as long as you do it before it’s posted.

Here’s how:

Launch the app & start recording by pressing the camera button in the bottom center Tap on the ‘filters’ icon on the right side of the screen Under the ‘Portrait’ menu, you will find ‘Normal’ — this removes any filter that may be applied to your video

How to create a TikTok without any filters

Another thing you can do with your TikTok videos is to record them without any of the pre-applied settings. This process is similar to removing filters from a recorded video, but with a few extra steps.

Launch the app & start recording Tap on ‘filters’ on the right panel Under portrait, select ‘normal’ Tap on the ‘effects’ icon to the left of the record button, click the circle icon with the line through it on the top left of the menu Disable ‘enhance’ mode

How to remove filters from your list

While you can take filters off of videos in your drafts, you can also hide filters that you don’t like or don’t want to use, making your app more focused on exactly what you want to use.

Here’s how you can remove TikTok filters so that you don’t have to scroll through them and instead only use the ones you prefer:

Launch the app and press the camera icon to open camera view. Tap the filters icon on the left side of the screen. Swipe the menu above the filter label and select Manage to preview available filters. Click on the different filters to preview them and find the ones you like. If there are any filters you don’t need or want, tap on the checkmark to unselect it. Any unchecked filters will henceforth not be visible on your list.

This is super helpful for when you quickly want to navigate your favorite or most-used filters, without wasting time flicking through every single one.

So, there you have it. While you can’t exactly remove filters from a video you’ve already posted, you can make sure you don’t make the same mistake twice by hiding it in your Filters tab.

It might be possible to remove filters from videos in the future, but TikTok have not suggested that this is a feature they’re interested in, so we wouldn’t hold out hope.