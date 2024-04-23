EntertainmentTikTok

TikToker and Amazon’s Club Rat creator Eva Evans dies at 29

Kawter Abed
Eva Evans.INSTAGRAM: itsevaevans

TikTok star and Amazon Prime’s Club Rat series creator Eva Evans has died at the age of 29, her sister has confirmed.

Eva Evans had amassed over 300,000 followers on TikTok, where she often posted humorous videos depicting her life as a woman in her twenties living in New York City.

The social media star also had her own series, Club Rat, on Amazon Prime Video, of which there were five episodes. She created, directed, produced, and starred in the 2023 dark comedy show.

On April 21, Evan’s sister, Lila, took to Instagram to share the news of her death. “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

“After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be. We will be holding a celebration of Eva this coming Tuesday, 4/23, in the evening in lower Manhattan.

“I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don’t. I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her,” Lila concluded.

The influencer’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed. Many fans have since paid their tributes in the comment section. “You will be so missed. We all wanted-needed more of you and your time. My heart breaks for everyone around you, especially your family,” one person wrote.

“Such a bright light in NYC community. So sad and so sorry for your loss,” another commented. “I really really loved her. She was SUCH an inspiration and light,” a third added.

Evan’s death follows the death of another TikTok star, Kyle Marisa Roth, who died earlier this month after a battle with a rare form of cancer.

About The Author

Kawter Abed

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers celebrity and reality TV news, and the latest viral TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

