Instagram reverts feed changes after ‘Make Instagram normal’ campaign goes viral

Dylan Horetski . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has revealed that the company will be reverting changes to the app feed following recent backlash from users.

Over the last few weeks, Instagram users have shared their thoughts about recent changes to the platform that included a stronger push toward video content that included a full-screen feed. This included Kylie Jenner, who joined the “Make Instagram Normal” campaign.

This prompted Instagram head Adam Mosseri to respond on July 26, as he posted a video on social media where he claimed the company was doubling down on its full-screen feed and focusing on video. The video prompted influencers to claim the platform was effectively dead.

Now, Mosseri has revealed that Instagram will be reverting the recent changes in an interview with Platformer.

Instagram reverts changes

In the interview, Adam Mosseri explained why they are deciding to revert from the full-screen style feed as well as cut back on recommended posts within the feed.

“I’m glad we took a risk — if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” Adam explained. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. We’ve learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we’re going to work through that.

“For the new feed designs, people are frustrated and the usage data isn’t great, So there I think that we need to take a big step back, regroup, and figure out how we want to move forward.”

However, he made it clear that the reverts announced today do not mean they won’t focus on video in the future.

Adam explained that the data still speaks for itself, but that they’re taking some time to make sure photo and video content are not “mashed into one” and that he is trying to “untangle” users’ content.

We’ll have to wait to see how the platform evolves in the future, but for now, Instagram will be made “normal again.”