Couple’s “disturbing” boxing gender reveal leaves TikTok concerned

A couple shared their unique, boxing-themed gender reveal on TikTok, leaving viewers speechless after watching the clip that’s gone viral as comments pour in with concern for the new parents.

In April, TikToker ‘kirramahaley_’ shared her and her partner’s gender reveal with the internet. While it didn’t initially go viral, the video began gaining traction in late June, and the app’s users were downright baffled.

During the gender reveal, Kirram’s partner used her hands as two punching bags and punched her hand hard enough for a powder to explode out of the glove on her hand.

However, the TikToker’s partner had difficulty with the explosion of color, so he punched with more force – despite her pregnant belly being inches away from his flying hand.

He even took his gloves off for the third and final punch, revealing they would have a baby girl.

TikTok thought the video was so dangerous they issued a warning on the video. “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt,” the disclaimer read.

Viewers of the viral clip were also “lost for words” by how aggressively the TikToker’s partner punched her hands.

One viewer even called the gender reveal the “redest of red flags.”

Another commented, “I could literally not watch this. I felt so uncomfortable, imagine being there.”

Someone else also wished the TikToker luck, to which she replied by saying the gender reveal was her idea.

The video was so alarming to some TikTokers that they made their own videos explaining why nobody should ever do a boxing-themed gender reveal.

One user went on a viral rant about how concerned they were about the situation, saying it was “so disturbing.”

“If he were to swing off and miss the glove and accidentally hit her, how much damage he could have possibly caused…”

While this specific gender reveal has stirred up quite a debate, it’s just the latest of such events to go viral after another gender reveal took TikTok by storm in May after blue powder exploded on a friend waiting for the big reveal.

YouTuber and professional wrestler Logan Paul also went viral in April when he hosted a wrestling match to reveal the gender of his first child with Nina Adgal – so this TikTok couple isn’t the first to introduce combat sports into their gender reveal party.