Couple’s gender reveal at Chili’s goes haywire leaving everyone confused

An “adorable” gender reveal at Chili’s didn’t go to plan when the chosen cake left both the couple and viewers alike scratching their heads.

Gender reveals rose to popularity in the late 2000s as a way for expecting couples to surprise themselves and loved ones with the gender of their baby.

A relatively new phenomenon, the tradition can rely on various methods to reveal the baby’s gender, usually utilizing blue or pink as the final giveaway — from popping balloons, shooting confetti cannons, or slicing cake.

However, one couple’s reveal at a Chili’s restaurant didn’t go as planned after their chosen cake resulted in a confused outcome.

TikTok creator Hagan, who goes by ‘hagan_in_there‘ on the platform, posted her and her husband’s gender reveal, offering advice to other expecting couples to ensure they avoided the same conundrum.

“Pro tip: don’t order a confetti cake for your gender reveal,” overlay text on the video read, as the couple guessed what they expected the cake to show.

While Hagan opted to guess “boy” and her husband went for “girl,” both were left baffled after cutting the cake only to find a mixture of both blue and pink inside. After some confusion, Hagan announced, “Oh, it’s pink!” and the couple celebrated the upcoming arrival of their daughter.

As it turned out, the confusion arose as the confetti cake had included both pink and blue sprinkles with pink cream in the middle cementing the gender reveal.

TikTok: hagan_in_there The confetti cake’s blue and pink sprinkles left the couple baffled when it came to determining their baby’s gender.

Viewers were similarly stumped by the cake, with one person commenting, “This is the most confusing gender reveal cake I’ve ever seen.”

“This is the worst gender reveal cake I’ve ever seen,” another wrote. Though one viewer didn’t let the muddled reveal ruin the heartwarming video; “This is the only gender reveal I have ever loved! So adorable.”

Despite the mix-up and the couple’s recommendation against opting for a confetti cake, Hagan wrote in the caption of her video, “Do, however, have an intimate gender reveal at Chili’s Grill & Bar. Look y’all, my pregnancy craving for a confetti cake trumped all logical thinking!”

