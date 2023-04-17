Couple’s gender reveal goes viral after their 4-year-old daughter ruins it

A gender reveal went viral on TikTok after their four-year-old daughter cut their confetti-filled balloon’s string instead of popping the balloon itself.

A Virginia couple’s gender reveal did not go quite as planned, after their daughter Finley accidentally released a confetti-filled balloon into the sky.

In a viral TikTok clip with more than 31 million views, the four-year-old was heard counting down to the grand moment, before stepping up to the balloon and cutting its string with a pair of scissors.

“No Finely!” her mother Candice yelled out, while her husband made a desperate attempt to grab the massive black helium balloon. Unfortunately for the family, it quickly soared off into the air.

“Oh my God,” someone said off-camera, which was followed by laughter from both Finley and her father.

According to WTVR, Candice said that Finely then started to cry, believing her younger sibling was actually inside the balloon and she had just sent her flying away.

Fortunately, the family managed to do another gender reveal, where they blew colored glitter out of their daughter’s hand. They declined to share the gender of their unborn baby.

In the comment section under the video, TikTok users found the whole incident hilarious.

“She did not understand the assignment,” one user quipped. “It’s not the gender reveal you wanted, but it’s the one everyone deserves,” another joked. “She said ‘no sibling for me!'” a third added.

Others claimed that the four-year-old did what she though was right. “You gave a toddler scissors it’s on you,” one said. “Well that is what scissors are for!” another user chimed in.

This is far from first time a gender reveal fail has popped off on TikTok. Earlier this year, a woman went viral after throwing a gender reveal party for her color-blind boyfriend.