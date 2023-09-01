TikTok outraged after woman hits husband over gender reveal snafu

A woman left the internet divided after whacking her husband with a confetti cannon when their gender reveal announcement didn’t go as planned.

Gender reveals are fun ways for couples to celebrate the upcoming birth of their child — but sometimes, they can end up causing drama instead.

Generally, gender reveal parties lead up to a big moment where a couple will do some sort of activity that will unveil the gender of their baby; be it cutting a cake, popping a balloon, or setting off smoke bombs that are colored either blue or pink.

One couple decided to set off some confetti cannons in celebration of their bundle of joy… but the moment wasn’t exactly joyous.

Pexels.com: Alex Hussein Gender reveal parties usually have a big moment where a couple will get surprised by learning the gender of their baby.

Woman pops off on husband after gender reveal goes wrong

TikTok user Emma Miller is sending viewers into a frenzy after uploading a video of her gender reveal party, where the crowd counted down the seconds until she and her husband set off two confetti cannons that were color-coded to the gender of their baby.

However, as they were counting down, someone in the crowd yelled, “No, wait” — but it looks like Emma’s hubby didn’t hear them, as he went ahead and popped off his confetti cannon after counting down to one.

Emma shot off her cannon just a second later, and it was revealed that the couple was having a boy… but unfortunately, the good vibes didn’t last very long.

“Why did you go?” Emma angrily asked her man before whacking him with her now-empty confetti cannon.

To explain her reaction, Emma captioned the video: “When your husband doesn’t do the gender reveal right and your pregnancy hormones start to rage in front of everyone.”

Commenters were left gobsmacked over her reaction to a seemingly small snafu, with many claiming that she overreacted and ruined what was supposed to be a special moment.

“Those are not ‘pregnancy hormones,’ that’s just her being mean for no reason,” one commenter wrote. “Currently pregnant with my second and I get that our hormones are in constant.”

“Everyone warned me about crying, but nobody warned me about anger,” Emma replied. “I’ve hardly cried, mine comes out as mad lol.”

“Good luck, guy,” another said. “The Journey is juuuuussstt beginning.”

“Why were you mean to him?” another asked. “He was so happy.”

This isn’t the first time a gender reveal has gone viral for going south; back in May, a woman took TikTok by storm after trashing her gender reveal party upon learning she would be having yet another girl.