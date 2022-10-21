TikToker’s gender reveal party ends in disaster as house catches on fire

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A gender reveal party is going viral on TikTok for all the wrong reasons after a pyrotechnic device malfunctioned resulting in a house nearly burning down.

You’d think that with all the wildfires caused by gender reveal parties, soon-to-be-parents would take it easy with the pyrotechnics. Alas, a TikToker and her husband had to learn the hard way.

In a viral clip spreading on the platform, Brazilian couple Jenni Alarcon and Lucas Motta were celebrating the gender reveal of their upcoming twins with a big firework spectacle in their backyard.

As the two stood in front of giant letters that spelled out ‘babies,’ a machine went off, erupting in a cloud of pink smoke. The celebration was short-lived, however.

Gender reveal goes viral on TikTok after explosion goes wrong

In a split second, the happy occasion turned south as parts of the backyard were set ablaze, with the fire spreading toward the house.

The ‘S’ at the end of babies was set alight and you can hear the guests in attendance panic as the video abruptly ends.

Luckily, they were able to take care of the situation, with Alarcon explaining that no one was harmed despite the ‘scary’ fire catching everyone by surprise.

Since being posted, the video has gone viral on TikTok, amassing over 4.4 million views in just four days.

Hopefully, this incident can serve as a warning for those wanting to go all-in on their gender reveal parties and not risk having things they love go up in a cloud of pink smoke.