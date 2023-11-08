Viewers shocked over husband’s reaction to “getting another girl pregnant”

A woman’s video on TikTok left viewers shocked, showing her husband sobbing in the shower after supposedly “getting another girl pregnant” — but it’s probably not real.

Thanks to the internet, tons of everyday folks have gone viral for one reason or another… but sometimes, these viral moments are more explosive than others.

That’s the case for one TikTok user by the name ‘royalandwavey,’ who supposedly caught her husband confessing that he’d cheated on her and gotten the other woman pregnant.

Article continues after ad

However, more than a few netizens are raising an eyebrow at the viral video and pointing out that it might be faked.

Article continues after ad

Man throws tantrum after getting another woman pregnant – but is it real?

On Sunday, November 5, ‘royalandwavey’ posted a video to TikTok that has garnered over 20 million views in just three days.

In the video, her husband sits in the shower, fully clothed, while water splashes all over him as he cries, confessing that he slept with another woman and even got her pregnant.

The guy is later seen kicking his legs while lying on the floor in a temper tantrum, while his girlfriend commentates over his “unreal” behavior.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Commenters were just as shocked as the TikToker was. “Why he acting like YOU got someone else pregnant?” one user wrote.

“He better just leave himself at this point,” another said.

Article continues after ad

“He legit threw a tantrum over the consequences of HIS own actions,” yet another pointed out.

However, based on other content on the TikToker’s page, some viewers are levying a skeptical eye toward the viral video.

TikTok: royalandwavey

In fact, ‘royalandwavey’s’ TikTok bio reads “For Entertainment Purposes Only,” leading even more to believe that the entire video was just a skit made up with the intent of catching eyes online.

Article continues after ad

Although there’s several more videos in the saga, it’s unlikely this viral video montage is real… but that hasn’t stopped folks on TikTok from being entertained.